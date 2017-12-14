‘The Simpsons’ Predicted Disney Would Buy Fox Nearly 20 Years Ago

“The Simpsons” has always had a bizarre knack for fortune telling.
So, when news broke on Thursday that Disney is buying film, TV and international assets from 21st Century Fox (oddly enough, including “The Simpsons”), people on Twitter were quick to point out that the show predicted this would happen almost 20 years ago.
In 1998, “The Simpsons” aired a Hollywood-themed episode titled “When You Dish Upon a Star,” which featured a 20th Century Fox logo with the words “A division of Walt Disney Co” underneath it.
In the episode, Homer Simpson befriends Alec Baldwin and begins working for Baldwin and then-wife Kim Basinger.
Over the beloved animated series’ 28-year run, “The Simpsons” has accurately prophesied Facetime, Lady Gaga’s halftime performance at the Super Bowl, and — most famously —Donald Trump’s presidency.
The president-predicting episode, which aired in 2000, shows Lisa Simpson as the future U.S. president and successor to President Trump.
Not long after Trump won the presidential election in November 2016, the show featured a callback to the 2000 Trump prediction. In the show’s chalkboard gag in the opening credits, Bart Simpson is shown writing the phrase “Being right sucks.”
D’oh!