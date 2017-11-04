Moe Szyslak has a message for Puerto Rico.

In a new short posted online Friday, the cranky bartender from “The Simpsons” announced that the show’s viewers had raised $25,000 to help with the island’s continuing recovery from Hurricane Maria.

He also zinged President Donald Trump.

Addressing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, Moe said he knew how it feels “when somebody comes and throws paper towels at you” ― a nod to Trump lobbing towels at survivors in the aftermath of the natural disaster in September.

“In my case it was flaming toilet paper but the principal is the same,” Moe added. “It’s humiliating.” He then ordered Barney to settle his bar tab, before encouraging viewers to continue to donate to the relief effort.

Cruz, who feuded with Trump after she complained about the federal response following the devastating storm, tweeted that she appreciated the gesture:

Thank you Moe for understanding how we feel. We have very little power but having @TheSimpsons in our corner fills our hearts with light. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) November 4, 2017

As did other tweeters:

you guys have always been my favorite & always will be ♥️ — swiper (@ninafoxxx) November 4, 2017

❤️🙏🇵🇷 #TheSimpsons This is why i love the simpsons ! they have been an amazing tv show and continue to be beyond amazing! — TheFormula(Armada) (@yosoyarmada) November 4, 2017

Moe you are freaking incredible — Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) November 4, 2017

Love it, Moe!

LOVE IT‼️

As a Puerto Rican, I thank you. — johanna rosaly (@jrosaly0113) November 4, 2017

Thank you Moe!!! THANK YOU!!! 🙏🏽🇵🇷🙏🏽🇵🇷🙏🏽🇵🇷🙏🏽 — Marquitos Rodriguez (@speedymarx) November 4, 2017