11/04/2017 05:06 am ET

‘The Simpsons’ Trolls Donald Trump With Message For San Juan Mayor

"I personally know how it feels when somebody comes and throws paper towels at you."

By Lee Moran

Moe Szyslak has a message for Puerto Rico.

In a new short posted online Friday, the cranky bartender from “The Simpsons” announced that the show’s viewers had raised $25,000 to help with the island’s continuing recovery from Hurricane Maria.

He also zinged President Donald Trump.

Addressing San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, Moe said he knew how it feels “when somebody comes and throws paper towels at you” ― a nod to Trump lobbing towels at survivors in the aftermath of the natural disaster in September.

“In my case it was flaming toilet paper but the principal is the same,” Moe added. “It’s humiliating.” He then ordered Barney to settle his bar tab, before encouraging viewers to continue to donate to the relief effort.

Cruz, who feuded with Trump after she complained about the federal response following the devastating storm, tweeted that she appreciated the gesture:

As did other tweeters:

Check out the full clip above.

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
