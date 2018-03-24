President Donald Trump endures a cartoon nightmare in a new short from “The Simpsons.”

Trump takes a hard look in the mirror in the amusing “A Tale Of Two Trumps” clip that the Fox animated comedy show shared online Friday.

“You’ve been acting like a narcissistic sociopath and 64 percent to 67 percent of the people hate you,” Trump tells himself, as he finally appears to find the benefits of being brutally honest.

But there’s a twist in the tale, and it’s not long before a familiar figure is facing Trump’s fury once more.