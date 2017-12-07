'The Simpsons' New Christmas Couch Gag Is Certain To Sleigh You

Take a break from that looping fireplace video, because “The Simpsons” have a new Christmas intro!
These intros have always been something we look forward to, and after 29 years, it looks like they haven’t lost a step. Fox posted the show’s newest “couch gag” Wednesday.
This one’s got everything: Otto smoking out of a candy cane bong, Eleanor the crazy cat lady and her sleigh of crazy cats, and, of course, Bart’s weekly stint at the chalkboard.
Why are you reading this and not watching the video above? Off with you!