'The Simpsons' New Christmas Couch Gag Is Certain To Sleigh You

Take a break from that looping fireplace video, because “The Simpsons” have a new Christmas intro!

These intros have always been something we look forward to, and after 29 years, it looks like they haven’t lost a step. Fox posted the show’s newest “couch gag” Wednesday.

This one’s got everything: Otto smoking out of a candy cane bong, Eleanor the crazy cat lady and her sleigh of crazy cats, and, of course, Bart’s weekly stint at the chalkboard.