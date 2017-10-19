The Soca Breakthrough

Machel Montano's Instagram

As I sit here scrolling through Instagram because I just woke up after working the life sucking night shift; I am blessed to see Machel Montano literally making the crowd jump at Tidal’s Concert. I didn’t know I had the energy in me, but I literally ran through the entire house screaming. Ladies and gentleman if you don’t understand the importance of this moment please let me explain. That mainstream audience Soca has been missing, that global audience has just been achieved.

Like the little bird trying to break through its shell for the world to see its most glorious feathers and hear its most true to heart song, so to has Soca. The little beak has made the hole through and now it’ll just be a few more knocks and the shell will crack open completely revealing the life within.

Yes, I know I wax poetic but allow me to bask in the moment nah. My heart is full and light all at once, my heart is all kinda ting right now. Titans of the Culture have been so pivotal in this breakthrough, though I probably will never all the work, sweat and tears that went into it. Though I don’t know all involved in getting to this moment. I just want to say a huge thank you and much love to all the beings pushing the culture forward. Oh my Caribbean People now that we are about to take the stage of life let’s show the world how we does love, how we does live good, how we does jump!!!

