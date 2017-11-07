“The Sorrow of War” — For all the Minutes of Silence & Reverence for Sacrifices on the Altar of Freedom, There’s no Escaping the Miserable Reality

“War was a world with no home, no roof, no comforts. A miserable journey, of endless drifting. War was a world without real men, without real women, without feeling.” – from Bao Ninh’s book, ‘The Sorrow of War’

On November 11, Remembrance Day is celebrated in Commonwealth nations worldwide, as an anniversary for all those who’ve died in wars from World War One onwards. It’s a solemn occasion with poppies being worn by millions as a symbol to remember all of the people who have sacrificed their lives in service. Veterans Day is simultaneously observed in America, honoring U.S, military veterans.

Whether it’s Veterans Day, Remembrance Day or Armistice Day, they all honor those who’ve given their lives on the “altar of Freedom” as President Lincoln poetically wrote in the infamous Bixby letter during the American Civil War.

Burns and Novick’s mesmerizing series

One American conflict that has recently been in the headlines was the mesmerizing PBS series, The Vietnam War, by Ken Burns and Lynn Novick. One of the many eye-opening aspects of this in-depth series was the filmmakers looking “beyond the familiar stories Americans have told about the war (to) include as many different perspectives as our narrative could accommodate...To understand what the war was like for the winners, we traveled to Vietnam, traversing the length of the country, meeting and interviewing veterans and civilians. We were surprised to discover that the war remains as unsettled and painful for them as it is for us.”

Bao Ninh was 17 years old when he joined the NVA and the “Glorious 27th Youth Brigade” — of the five hundred who went to war with the brigade in 1969, he was one of ten who survived.

In the “Vietnam” series, he is quoted extensively, and with his curly grey hair and artistic presence, he comes across as the truthful, insightful man he became — an essayist and international best-selling author of The Sorrow of War. On camera, it’s impossible not to listen to Ninh’s non-ideological and poetic remembrances, and be awed by his honesty — his mother in Hanoi didn’t know for five years whether he was alive or dead, and when he returned home, they couldn’t celebrate so as to not upset the families of dead NVA soldiers.

Bao Ninh’s bestselling novel, poetically based on his real-life war experience

His first novel, based on his bloody awful experiences, focuses on fictional NVA soldier Kien, who seems destined by fate to experience yet survive the horrors and sorrows of war. It’s a tale hauntingly expressed in poetic prose:

That was the dry season when the sun burned harshly, the wind blew fiercely, and the enemy sent napalm spraying through the jungle and a sea of fire enveloped them, spreading like the fires of hell. Troops in the fragmented companies tried to regroup, only to be blown out of their shelters again as they went mad, became disoriented and threw themselves into nets of bullets, dying in the flaming inferno. Above them helicopters flew at tree-top height and shot them almost one by one, the blood spreading out, spraying from their backs, flowing like red mud...Remember the Playcan fighting in 1972? Remember the pile of corpses in the men's quarters? We were up to our ankles in blood, splashing through blood. I used to do anything to avoid stabbing with bayonets or bashing skulls in with my rifle butt, but now I've got used to it...

But the novel also follows Kien’s recollections of his childhood sweetheart, Phuong, and reveals his universal humanity. Burns’ series insightfully shows that, of course, that even enemy soldiers had human doubts, fear and pain:

It was hard to remember a time when his whole personality and character had been intact, a time before the cruelty and the destruction of war had warped his soul. A time when he had been deeply in love, passionate, aching with desire, hilariously frivolous and light-hearted, or quickly depressed by love and suffering. Or blushing in embarrassment. When he, too, was worthy of being a lover and in love...He had tried desperately to forget Phuong, but she was unforgettable. He longed for her still.

And novelist Ninh lets his protagonist pinpoint the essence of the tale:

The sorrow of war inside a soldier's heart was in a strange way similar to the sorrow of love. It was a kind of nostalgia, like the immense sadness of a world at dusk. It was a sadness, a missing, a pain which could send one soaring back into the past. The sorrow of the battlefield could not normally be pinpointed to one particular event, or even one person. If you focused on any one event it would soon become a tearing pain.

In the TV series, there are also incredible recollections from U.S. soldiers, like veteran Vincent Okamoto, who says of the infantry company he led:

Nineteen-twenty-year-old high school dropouts that come from the lowest socioeconomic rung of American society...they didn’t have the escape routes that the elite and the wealthy and the privileged had...(these kids) weren’t going be rewarded for their service in Vietnam. And yet their infinite patience, their loyalty to each other, their courage under fire, was just phenomenal. And you would ask yourself: how does America produce young men like this?

Bao Ninh, a Warrior Poet: “ In war, no one wins or loses.”

But for all the heroism, it’s left to Ninh to add: