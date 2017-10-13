The Southern Mediterranean Offer Irresistible Combo of Priceless Art and Beautiful Scenery

After being in Barcelona, Spain for a few days, I felt so at home that I could not keep myself from asking out loud to non one in particular where have you been all my life. While I am always thrilled to visit London, Paris, and Rome, Barcelona was already in my blood like a hip younger sister. The city has many advantages over the triumvirate, it is more affordable, the sun always seems to be shining, and I could eat paella for dinner every night. As a design aficionado, I could not help but fall in love with a city that was created by architect Antoni Gaudi in the late 1800’s to early 1900’s. His still unfinished cathedral, the Sagrada Familia, is the most visited tourist site in all of Spain. One of my favorite people watching places of all time is Barcelona’s La Rambla, a wide pedestrian mall that extends for 1.2 kilometers. After almost a week touring Southern Spain, I would rate this part of Europe the most unheralded interesting place that I have ever visited. UNESCO seems to agree since Spain is the country that has the most World Heritage Sites in the world.

I arrived in Barcelona, which is one of Europe’s biggest port cities, to board the Wind Surf, a Windstar cruise line ship. I was surprised to learn that much of the culture that I associated with Spain such as Flamenco dancers and bull fights had originated in Madrid and was only practiced in Southern Spain for the tourists. Southern Spain remains under the influence of by its conquerors, primarily the Romans and Moors.

Barcelona is ground zero in the Catalan fight for independence so it would make sense that the people here would not adopt any customs of their Northern neighbors. The culture wars shouldn’t distract you. The fight for independence from Spain is economics based. Spain suffers from the highest unemployment rate in Europe. It is currently 17% having fallen from 28%.

The economy is also hampered by an epidemic of corruption. “Knowing a guy” in government can open the country’s money spigots for unnecessary municipal projects. The Spanish government inexplicably built 10 new airports before the economic crisis because they were anticipating a tourist rush which did not happen. Some of the airports haven’t even been opened. The Basque reason, which is the country’s most productive, is tired of carrying the rest of the country.

The reflecting pool of the Alhambra, a Moorish palace in Granada, Spain

My first stop in Tarragona, which had been the most important Roman city in Spain, was at an amphitheater where a Christian bishop and his two deacons were burned at the stake in 259 A.D. The reconstructed site, which peacefully overlooks the sea, was a reminder of the voluminous amounts of blood that has been spilled in the name of religion.

The next day we visited the Alhambra, which was immortalized in Washington Irving’s, “Tales of the Alhambra,” in Granada Spain. Moorish Emirs build the majestic Alhambra, which 3 centuries later served as the inspiration for the Taj Mahal in India. One could argue that this UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the most important American historical sites outside the United States because this is where Queen Isabella agreed to sponsor Christopher Columbus’s exploration of the New World which in turn lead to the discovery of America. The grand architecture of the complex features columns, fountains, and a reflecting pool as well as intricately designed tile and wood work on the floors, walls and doors. One can only marvel at the level of sophistication that the Arabs that the deployed in building this palace from 1238 and 1358.

Malaga in the Costa de Sol region of Spain

A trip to Spain, whose coastline is on the Mediterranean Sea, wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the beach. Our first beach break was in Ibiza, a favorite of jet-setters. While New York City is the city that never sleeps, Ibiza is the town that doesn’t wake up until dusk. The discobus, which starts running at midnight, takes you from one party town to the next until early morning. The decadent//fashionista/partying vibe of the resort is copped by everyone who visits. Everyone steps up their fashion game in Ibiza so much so that the town’s streets are Europe’s best runway. The beaches of Ibiza function as an open air market where everything can be bought and sold or at least tried on. Malaga, located in the further south in the Costa del Sol, offers a mellower, low key atmosphere but just as beautiful of a coastline.

All Spanish tourists spend an inordinate amount of time in churches. To paraphrase the bank robber Willie Sutton, it’s because that’s where the great artwork is. The main cathedral in a small town will have paintings and frescoes that are centuries old. One inexplicable, idiosyncratic element of Spanish churches is that quite a few have been left in a permanent state of incompleteness. Initially, they were not completed due to a lack of funds, but then some towns decided the unfinished state make their church unique.

Tetouan, Morocco, UNESCO World Heritage Site

Our stop in Tangiers, Morocco was my first visit to the African continent. The tour guide, probably on orders from the government, spent much of the tour praising the new king of Morocco, King Mohammed VI. He proudly extolled the supposed virtues of the king which include that he has instituted more democratic reforms than his father but also the dubious virtue of having only one wife that he allows to be seen in public. We made the long trek to Tetouan, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which was a disappointment. If you have seen one Arab market or (shuk), you have seen them all. The city, whose nickname is the “White City” is known for its many white building including the royal palace. The trip still ended on a high note because we stopped at a former palace that has now been turned into an art school for high school students. Palaces and even former palaces are always great places to hang out. It was pure pleasure to watch the students create beautiful works of art.

The Moroccan tour guides made an effort to accommodate my interest in learning about Jewish life in Morocco. There are still 18,000 Jews living in Morocco despite most of them leaving when the state of Israel was created in 1947. Rich Jewish families, not the community or the state, own the remaining synagogues. Unfortunately, I could not visit the one in Tangiers because the current owner lives in Paris now. He can only accommodate a visit if preparations are made well in advance.

Palacio Nacional de Sintra, the royal’s summer palace in Sintra, Portugal

Having so often heard Spain and Portugal in the same breathe, I had wrongly assumed they would be similar. Although they are both former kingdoms that share a Mediterranean coastline, the look and feel of them could not have been more different down to the dissimilar stones used to pave their streets. The rough and tumble of the La Rambla in Barcelona contrasted with the elegance of Lisbon’s Liberty Avenue which took its inspiration from the Champ de Elysees in Paris. While Portugal is proud that they stayed neutral during World War II, Spanish General Francisco Franco sided with Hitler. As for the Portuguese national dishes of sardines and cod fish with boiled potatoes, I could only wonder why after eating the delicious paella and exquisite pork in Spain. Portuguese ginjinha, a cherry liquor served in a chocolate cup, somewhat compensated for the lack of imagination in the rest of the national cuisine.

The ornate Palacio Nacional de Sintra, the summer residence of Portuguese royalty, makes it worthwhile to leave Lisbon and drive through the windy countryside. Where else are you going to see frescoes of 27 gold collared swans or 72 shields from Europe’s leading families of the 16th century?