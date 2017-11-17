The South's 5 Best Holiday Getaways

Chateau Elan, Braselton, GA

A lush winery and resort approximately an hour outside of Atlanta, Chateau Elan is a romantic getaway. The vineyard has been enhanced during the last few years and the result has been a trove of award-winning wines.

Image courtesy of Chateau Elan

Vegetables are grown on-site and paired with locally-sourced cheeses at the resort’s restaurants. Regional artisans crafted some of the dining tables and nearby murals representing the history of winemaking.

Image courtesy Chateau Elan

Biltmore Estate, Asheville, NC

Christmas at The Biltmore House, a former home of George and Edith Vanderbilt, is a traditional affair that would make Dickens proud. Heavily decorated Christmas trees, miles of garland, and carolers abound. Despite the formality of the home and its associated hotels, the atmosphere is family-friendly.

Image courtesy of The Biltmore

Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans, LA

In the center of The French Quarter, the historic Hotel Monteleone is steps away from jazz music, antiques, and weekend revelers. Built in 1886 and recently renovated, the landmark is home to The Carousel Bar & Lounge, which Vogue Living named one of the Top 20 Bars in the World. During the holidays, the lobby has thoughtfully-curated decorations.

Image courtesy Hotel Monteleone

The Willcox Hotel, Aiken, SC

The cozy, inn-like atmosphere of downtown Aiken’s historic Willcox is great for families. The experience is tailored for each guest, with a spa in-house and horseback-riding nearby. For Thanksgiving, this Southern gem hosts a “Blessing of the Hounds.” For Christmas, The Willcox hosts a walk with hot chocolate and cookies in the nearby Hopelands Gardens.

The Grennbrier, Sulphur Springs, WV

One of America’s most formal resorts is actually located in Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. The Greenbrier hosts elaborate Christmas and Thanksgiving meals and many activities on its 11,000 acres. Town & Country Magazine states:

“On property, you’ll find more than 100 Christmas trees, 120,000 lights, 2,000 poinsettias, a 2,000 pound chocolate display, and a plethora of holiday-centric meals and events.”