Yesterday I became keenly aware that autumn has arrived. It was not the glorious colors of foliage, the crisp air, or the sound of crunchy leaves beneath my feet. Instead, it was the sudden release of tears that seemed to come out of nowhere. I was reminded yet again that it is time for life’s eternal practice of surrender. It is time for my surrender, my “fall,” my cautious step into the space in between.

As rudely as change returns to knock on my door, it also seems to blindside me over and over again. How easy it is to inhabit the familiar, to hide among the abundant leaves of the Garden. Life moves at an unforgiving pace, doesn’t it? We are beckoned to take steps into the unknown for which we are often not ready.

This past summer, I built a sanctuary for myself with the surprise blessings given to me last May. While they are annual, I noticed them for the first time: the early morning light greeting my wakening eyes; the soft breeze caressing my bare skin; the sound of changing gears on my bike as I navigated errands around town; and the carriage of green trees building a sanctuary over winding forest paths.

And most significantly, the feel of cool lake waters bathing my soul. With each daily swim, the ripples of the water whispered to me like angels.

My daily rhythm centered around my visits to the lake helped me build a stronger connection with myself and with the natural beauty around me. I learned, seemingly the first time, how to notice – inside and out.

But now, I must let go of that rhythm and the elements that comprised it. The early morning is now dark; the temperatures are falling; my bike needs to go into storage; and the sanctuary of trees is growing thin. And the lake water is too cold for swimming.

“No! Come back! I don’t want to let you go!” I can hear my entire being rebel. My fight is futile, and I am powerless. I feel as naked and vulnerable as the bare branches that surround me.

Life is always presenting me with invitations to let go. In my experience, if I don’t accept them, that which has blessed me becomes that which breaks me. Memories of the gracious offerings of life morph into resentful obsessions with their apparent abandonment. Stuck in this threshold space, I am deafened from the call of future possibilities. Yet, the courage to surrender to the next step seems to come on a time table I cannot predict.

How challenging it is to hold at length that which I long for but is no longer available to me. Instead of running back to it for some sort of illusory rescue, I am cast into the desert to find a new refuge from seemingly empty landscape.

So, all to often, I succumb to a temper tantrum, like a toddler who must forgo her unfinished castle of blocks. Confined to a crib, I am left to wait for my surrender to an afternoon nap.