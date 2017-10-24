“We create spaces where people can freely figure out who they are but do not support them in safely writing that story into existence.”

Who am I?

What do I like about myself?

When should I take time for myself?

Where do I go to receive help?

Why put myself first?

How do I take care of myself?

These are just some of the who, what, when, where, why, and hows of figuring out who we are. We ask ourselves these questions in an attempt to get to know ourselves better. Sometimes we ask ourselves these questions outright and sometimes these questions are buried under a pile of self doubt or lost in a sea of self consciousness. Even though we know we’re our own toughest critics, we still continue to author negative stories about ourselves. We cast ourselves as the villain and critics in our stories.

The stories we tell ourselves, about ourselves, is important. We start writing these stories early on in our lives and we rely on our histories, biologies, and social environments to understand ourselves. We literally and metaphorically write our stories into our thoughts and publish them into the real world with our actions. As times change, so do the stories we tell ourselves. As our world changes, so does the way we interact with the messages we receive about ourselves. These messages are influenced by many channels – the media, our friends, our relationships, our environments. We choose the messages that align with our values and beliefs. The messages become the words we use to write our stories.

Sometimes we receive mixed signals while writing our stories. Society tells us to love ourselves and take care of ourselves and be ourselves without apology. Yet, this is done while simultaneously supporting impossible standards of beauty and health. Society supports individuality while also upholding the same oppressive systems which try to convince us that the story we tell ourselves is wrong. We create spaces where people can freely figure out who they are but do not support them in safely writing that story into existence. This means that many peoples’ stories rarely get told. How do you write a best-seller when the world is selling you pens without ink?

Many people are not trusted or believed when they tell us who they are. This is only the beginning, too. We rarely create spaces to talk about how to figure out who we are while managing transitions and undergoing change. By definition, change involves experiencing something new. If we know that our stories are constantly changing, then how do we re-envision ourselves and open new chapters that not only honour our past selves but also make way for new visions of our future?