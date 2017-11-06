The Story That Could Save the NFL (But They Don’t Want You to See)

The rise and popularity of the NFL that took decades of blood, sweat, tears, and broken bones to build has met an unpatriotic meteoric fall from grace in the eyes of many longtime football fans. Yet the story that could help save the NFL is a story they didn’t support and would rather it go unnoticed by the public. I’m biased of course because the story that could save the NFL is my story.

Growing up in the ‘80s I was like millions of other football fans, worshipping every Sunday at the altar that was the NFL and preaching the gospel to my friends during the week at school. I had the metal NFL lunchbox which served to anoint me as an authority on everything football. Images of Marcus Allen, Dan Marino, and Roger Staubach adorned my (room) chapel of football like Michelangelo’s paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. The work of Steve Sabol and NFL Films made the NFL America’s game. They sparked a romanticism movement in football that changed the way we saw and consumed the sport. The work of NFL Films gave texture to the character of individual players, coaches, games and stadiums.

I burned up my most every Sunday in the fall watching games in distant places like San Diego, Denver, Miami, and Philadelphia. I watched intently dreaming of someday visiting these spectacles of American sports in person. Most people have similar dreams and fortunately for me, my someday came in 2013. I decided to visit every NFL stadium in 16 weeks driving my beloved 1967 Volkswagen Bus that I had appropriately named, Hail Mary.

Why would someone do something so tragically flawed as to want to see a game at every NFL stadium in one year using a VW Bus? I had reached a point in life where I had next to nothing of what I thought life was about and a history of one failure after another. In the end, all I had was football and despite my shortcomings personally and professionally football had never left me. Life became less about the why and more about the why not.

The result of the why not is a documentary about my adventure. Instead of highlighting the actual game of football, I chose to highlight the fans and why they love the NFL so much. The fans that had come alive like I had so many years ago through the game of football could tell the story of the NFL better than anything or anyone else. Some told stories of watching the game with their father, some told of taking a road trip with complete strangers, and some told of helping their community. The experience was life-changing and reminded me of why the NFL and this country are so great.

We live in a world where this appears to have been greatly forgotten. The NFL is viewed as a hypocritical Gestapo organization that employs unpatriotic, overpaid athletes that perform in front of season ticket holders who line the pockets of billionaire owners that hold stadium seats ransom under the guise of personal seat licenses. October had been Breast Cancer Awareness month in the NFL with football fields painted with pink ribbons yet the NFL donated very little of the proceeds from breast cancer merchandise to actually fund a cure for the disease. Let’s not forget the highly publicized domestic violence incidents of some of their players, including the Ezekiel Elliott case that the NFL seems to willingly place in the conscience of fans every week. November is Military Appreciation month yet players continue to kneel or not leave the locker room for the National Anthem.

As a lifelong football fan, I am deeply disappointed that profit and personal statements have left the NFL that I grew up watching and loving a tattered semblance of its former self. Yet when the NFL was presented with a film about fans who are deeply passionate about their product what did the they do? Did they embraced it and promoted it as a shining example of why football is really America’s game. Of course, they didn’t. That isn’t the modern day NFL we’re accustomed to seeing. You probably have never heard of the book or film, 25,000 Miles to Glory that are available on iTunes, Amazon, and pretty much anywhere else people consume media because the NFL didn’t and doesn’t want you to learn the stories of fans that make their game so great. How do I know? Because despite working with NFL Films on the project and having some of the story air on NFL Films Presents, the NFL rejected the film. It’s a feel good story about their product when the NFL needs it most yet if it were up to them the film would have stayed on the cutting room floor.

They attempted to derail my attempt to show the world why fans of the NFL are so great, much like Hail Mary’s continuous attempts to prevent me from getting to every stadium in 16 weeks. Instead of cooperation from the NFL I received a rejection letter. A public display in black and white letters that served as confirmation that my NFL had lost its way.

Gone were the days where fans both young and old could simply enjoy the game for what it was without seeing the greed, corruption, concussion controversy, domestic violence, political activism, hypocrisy, and whatever else that has recently plagued the league’s public image. What the NFL can’t take away and what will never be taken away is 25,000 Miles to Glory. It will forever live as a tribute to a childhood filled with football. A lasting and indelible remembrance of a game that so many once loved whether the NFL likes it or not. We have all met those people in life that we can’t save because they can’t get out of their own way and accept help from others in order save themselves. Perhaps the NFL is one of those people.