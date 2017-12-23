The Struggle Of An Educated Female Minority

Holidays are special times. Those are the times you get together with family to spend some time together, bond, and share what you are doing in life to move forward, so… that is what I did. I proudly said what I was doing. I shared what I was doing in my new job, the new job I earned 5 months after graduating with my Bachelors degree, my road to medical school, my articles on HuffPost, my plans of getting my Ph.D. in Neuroscience before medical school to become that neurosurgeon that I’ve been working hard to be. Then there was silence, stares and a question, “Why don’t you talk of something else, don’t you have a boyfriend?” For them, that wasn’t moving forward, on the contrary this was disrespect and ego, my life plan and goals were disrespect. A few weeks ago, I went on a date, and the guy asked me what I did, I told him, and his next statement was, “Why do you do so much, aren’t you supposed to stay at home?” This week, I was at work, I had to assess a child for Autism and later figured there was sexual abuse involved. I called the police and their first question was who did the assessment and reports, as soon as I said I did, they asked me, “Are you sure?” This, is the continuous struggle of an educated female minority.

Being an educated female minority isn’t easy. We have every challenge possible and are challenging everything possible. We are challenging the status quo, gender roles, cultural standards and family values, and every female standard out there. We struggle being judged by our family, at school, during work, and in our personal life. We struggle with a system that doesn’t see females capable of being doctors, lawyer, and or in any position that requires education, instead we are seen as someone who is meant to stay at home, listen to a male’s demands, and follow them, and have kids. Being a mom isn’t easy, but not every female wants to be a mom, or have kids, or stay at home, or follow directions from a male, in case you did not know. Not all of us want to answer the questions of kids or relationships, we want to answer questions of what we do, where we are headed and how we will get there. We want the questions asked to a male. The question of how is work, how is your education, what are your goals. We want those questions. The past decade we have seen a pivotal turn in gender roles and seen that female minorities are more than capable of being whatever they want to be, we saw that today, as AAMC announced that this is the first year that there are more women than men attending medical school (More Women Than Men Attending Med School For The First Time Ever, 2017). This is a huge step for females but it isn’t enough to cure a systemic infection that cultures have against educated females. But, for those young female minorities, don’t stop, don’t let your family, friends, relationships, cultures, and the status quo veer you away from what you want to do and who you want to be. And to the family members during the holiday remember, not all of us want the questions of the kids, and the guy, and the relationships, we want the questions of work, school, our goals in life, we want the questions that you would ask the male in the table, because we too have goals.