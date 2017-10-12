The Struggles of Stress and Menopause: Part 6

You’ve got down the diet, but no healthy lifestyle is quite complete without high quality supplements. So, what’s the Rx for a body that’s been withstanding the detrimental effects of stress?

I always recommend UNI KEY’s Adrenal Formula to my clients with symptoms of adrenal burnout. The caplets contain vitamins A, B5, B6, and C, zinc, tyrosine, and freeze-dried raw bovine adrenal, adrenal cortex, spleen, and liver tissue concentrates. I have taken this supplement myself for nearly two decades. If you’re experiencing high stress or long-term chronic stress, include up to 3000 mg of vitamin C, taken in small doses throughout the day for optimum absorption.

Herbs can also come to the rescue to help reduce stress, alleviating the strain on the adrenals. Hops, passionflower, skullcap, and Chinese or American ginseng are all beneficial. Numerous studies have shown that ginseng is an adaptogen, which means it helps the body adapt to excessive stressful states. Hops, passionflower, and skullcap all have the ability to act as natural sedatives, calming the nervous system and relieving headaches and insomnia. These herbs are all available in capsule form, and as nonalcoholic tinctures and herbal teas. A good herbal source of vitamin C is rose hip tea.

De-stress for Success

The best herbal strategy for combating stress is to put a blend of herbs to work. The formula StressCare contains several herbs, including Ashwagandha and Chyavanprash, which are blended to work synergistically to calm tension and rejuvenate your body. Ashwagandha supports the adrenal glands by delivering restorative micronutrients. Chyavanprash contains forty different ingredients and is rich in antioxidants, especially bioflavonoids that support the absorption of vitamin C. StressCare, which also contains the effective nerve tonic mucuna, has been found effective against stress-related conditions like premature aging, fatigue, insomnia, and emotional imbalance. You can find this supplement at your local health food store.

Gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), an inhibitory neurotransmitter made in the brain from the amino acid glutamate and vitamin B6, prevents stress overload on your adrenals. It is known to encourage relaxation, analgesia, and sleep by inhibiting nerve impulses and preventing stress-related messages from reaching the brain. Supplement your brain’s production by taking 500 to 750 mg twice a day.

Lifestyle

There’s still one final part to this story—lifestyle changes to start making today. We’ll cover all of our bases as we wrap up this series next week.