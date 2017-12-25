The Suicide Dilemma

“Dead people receive more flowers than the living ones because regret is stronger than gratitude.”- Anne Frank

One of the aspects we don’t like to talk about modern society is how difficult we made it breathe in the air. We are restricted by the norms of society from our birth, and everything we do is “expected” of us, yet everything given to us is a “privilege.”

We are pressured into choosing a life that others think will best suit us. We are bid forward to fight for our survival with every fiber of our being, and if we fail at something, it’s just assumed we were not equipped for it.

An Obsession

What if someone feels like spent force? What if they tried their best to make things better, but all their effort went to waste? It’s obvious they have no desire to continue. So how do we describe people who have suicidal thoughts, should we label them a coward, or just embarrass them?

How about helping them? It’s understandable that sometimes a person just no longer cares, and all he wants to do is sleep forever. Yes, they have given up hope literally, and this is when the demons return, stronger than ever looking to fight, looking to win, but this time the person may just let them win. This is how suicidal thoughts develop.

How Dire is the Situation?

We are not going to prehistoric time to prove a point. Instead, we are taking a few examples of cases happened last year.

· Kim Jonghyun, lead singer of K-Pop Groupe SHINee at 27 age on December 18.

· Stevie Ryan, YouTube Start at 33 Age on July 1

· Chris Cornell, Lead singer of The Sound garden at 52 age on May 17

· Chester Bennington, Lead Singer Linkin Park at 41 years on July 21

All of these people were phenomenal, they led a great life and created an example for the world. But even they gave in to such thoughts and took their own life. The only thing more touching than these cases were the notes left by some of the greatest artists who ever graced the earth.

"The sadness will last forever." - Vincent Van Gogh

"I'm done with that. Time to go. No more to come." - Robin Williams

"Frances and Courtney, I'll be at your altar. Please keep going Courtney, for Frances for her life will be so much happier without me. I love u!" - Kurt Cobain

Current Affair

We ignore the headlines informing a young teen has taken their life because of bad grades, that they felt ashamed they couldn’t live up to the expectations. We can’t make the problem disappear if we close our eyes.

Suicide is ranked as the 10th leading cause of death in the US with at least 50,000 people taking their lives a year. One attempt succeeds in every 25, and suicide alone is costing the United States Government $51 Billion.

There are 120 suicides every day, and firearms account for half of them. Men are 4 times more likely to commit suicide. The highest suicide rate is between the ages of 45-65. Younger groups have a lower tendency.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention did a survey and found these surprising facts. Things are gotten to the point where we find suicide helplines in public places to talk people back to their senses trying to end their life.

A Step in the Right Direction

We have to address the elephant in this room, and this is to talk to people. Yes, if you know someone who is acting strange, and feels depressed, you better reach them and talk to them. In situations like these, most people will call off the crazy idea.

Believe it or not, talking to someone suicidal can save a life because, at difficult times like these, they just need to talk to someone. Well, it is not like no one was available, it’s no one like to talk about such issues.

It isn’t that they don’t have anyone to talk to, well let’s just put it this way, the world will be a lot better place people could sip their words and see how bitter their words sound.

The only piece of good news we can deliver is we can name someone who has started to make the change.

Meet Fonso Well, an aspiring rapper who already won hearts with his heartwarming wedding wows has come with another song. This song is geared towards people who have suicidal depression.

It helps them realize the world has not yet finished, and no matter bad their situation is, they can still make things better if they start again. The Fonzo W music is another way to express yourself to convey your message to others. He has conveyed his message that no one will be better off with him taking their own life.