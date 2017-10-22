The Taste of Atlanta - Eat, Drink, Do

Today is the last day to partake in The Taste of Atlanta. After celebrating 16 sweet years, it’s new location is set in the City’s Historic Fourth Ward Park, across the street from Ponce City Market as well as walking distance from the Beltline. Foodies Unite! Tickets are still on sale and I will walk you through why this is one of the best date ideas of the year.

Disclaimer: You will be overwhelmed in the best way possible. It appears there are over 90 different vendors serving up some bubbly delights and tasty bites. Once you arrive, you can buy your tickets on site or you can purchase tickets on-line using Promo Code: TASTE to get five bucks off.

There are convenient Uber/Lyft drop-off locations. I highly recommend drive sharing as it will be a highly anticipated event. You have the option to upgrade your ticket to VIP, which will give you access to unlimited cocktails and live music at the Grand Tasting Experience. There is essentially no wait for cocktails, so if you plan on enjoying a cocktail or three, it’s well worth the price. Due to the new layout, it is a quite a hike to the Grand Tasting area and you cannot leave the area with your cocktail in hand. Hopefully, they will change this in the years to come. The best cocktails are in V.I.P and the best food bites are on the general lawn.

MUST HAVE BITES

Hawker’s Asian Street Fare: Singapore Chili Crab - spicy, seasoned well, worth the wait.

Hawker’s had the longest wait in the entire of event. Good things come to those to wait. I would highly recommend their curry chicken with roti and their Singapore Chili Crab - yes, get both. You will be licking your platter clean. You can thank me now.

Livingston / Edgar's Proof and Provision: Avocado Sherbet - refreshing, light, and bursting with flavor.

One would not think to try Avocado Sherbet. Avocados are made for guacamole, not dessert. Have people gone mad? I was proven wrong on all accounts. When I tell you this is everything you need on a hot blazing day in Atlanta! It was one of the best bites and I convinced about ten people to try it as I walked away from the tent.

Gus’s Fried Chicken - flavorful, juicy and crispy.

Is this the same restaurant from Breaking Bad? Waiting the patiently, the aroma from the fryer heightened my senses. After my first portion, I went back two more times. It was crispy and crunchy on the outside and glorious and tender on the inside. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it. It was so flavorful and you will not go wrong with the leg or the wing.

Grand Tasting Experience - featured various wines and liquors. My favorite cocktails consisted of the Bloody Mary made with Three Olives Vodka, the Whiskey Sour made with TinCup whiskey, the Dippin Dots ice cream infused with Dickel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and an airplane cocktail made with Four Roses Bourbon. You cannot go wrong with any of the drinks there - sip slowly and enjoy.

