The ‘Taxpaying American’ Mocked By Mnuchin’s Wife Wrote A Powerful Response

The woman who was recently mocked on Instagram by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s wife, Louise Linton, is speaking up.

“My friends and family will tell you that I have a big heart and am very caring, but that I’m also snarky and unafraid to call things like I see them,” the woman, now identified as Jennifer Miller, begins her essay published on CNN’s website on Wednesday afternoon. “I did that to Louise Linton on Instagram the other day, referring to her post about her designer labels as ‘deplorable.’”

On Monday, Linton made headlines when she posted and then quickly deleted a photo of herself and her husband walking off of an Air Force jet, with a caption which included all of the designers she was wearing. If that wasn’t bad enough, Linton decided to respond to one commenter, Miller, who wrote: “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #Deplorable.”

In the now-deleted post, Linton responded to the rather harmless comment with a long and tasteless tirade. Linton mocked Miller, calling her “adorably out of touch” after apparently scrolling through Miller’s Instagram page.

“@Jennimiller29 cute!....Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol,” Linton wrote. “Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did.” (Scroll down to read Linton’s full response.)

In her essay on CNN, Miller wrote that Linton’s response only furthered her original point.

“She chose to respond in a way that only clarified her privilege by extolling her wealth and position,” Miller wrote. “In a follow-up post on Instagram, she said I was out of touch, which I find incredibly laughable. I don’t think she has any idea what everyday Americans deal with, especially when it comes to economic struggles. Since her husband is secretary of the treasury, it behooves her to find out.”

Louise Linton/Instagram A screenshot of Linton's now-deleted Instagram post.

Although Linton issued a statement on Tuesday apologizing for her response to Miller, the mother of three remains skeptical.

“Nothing [Linton] says now can negate the fact that her initial response to my frustration was to continue bragging about her wealth and to allege that her contributions to society have been more significant than mine,” Miller wrote.

Miller added that Linton’s bragging shows the stark contrast between her lavish lifestyle and that of many hardworking Americans that her husband is meant to represent.

“Americans are hurting ― some even dying ― as they struggle with racism, poverty and health care costs. And yet the wealthy Linton defends her boasting and derides me, a hardworking, taxpaying American, in the process,” Miller wrote. “Her husband serves in the executive branch of our government. At the very least, she owes the American people the appearance of compassion and, to use her own word, humanity.”

She wrapped up her poignant essay by calling on Linton’s empathy and humanity: “You’re a prominent person now, Linton, so please use your influence for good.”