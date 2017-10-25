The Taylor Swift Halloween Playlist

When you think of ghouls and goblins, you probably don’t think of Taylor Swift. However, the singer-songwriter has several songs in her catalog that are just right for trick-or-treating, an October masquerade party, or a night snuggled up with a bewitching book like “Practical Magic”. Consider Taylor Swift songs for your Halloween playlist.

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Best spooky lyric: “Honey, I rose up from the dead; I do it all the time.”

Taylor chose this as her lead single from her upcoming album “Reputation”, and it’s as catchy as all get out. In the music video, Swift dresses up as a zombie, and the official lyric music video makes me think of a 1960’s film noir flick I’ve always wanted to see. If you haven’t sat down and listened to the clever words of this song, I invite you to do so during Halloween-time.

“Bad Blood”

Best spooky lyric: “Band-aids don't fix bullet holes. You say sorry just for show. If you live like that, you live with ghosts.”

I care less about whether this song is about an ex or a professional feud and more about the way it makes me feel. It makes me want to scream the lyrics as Taylor sends them as a show of solidarity and recognition of what she’s saying. Because what’s scarier than betrayal? This song expresses all that hurt in just the right way.

(Here’s a bit of Swiftie trivia: Mariska Hargitay makes a cameo in the video. When the actress found out that Taylor named her cat after the character Mariska plays on “Law and Order: SVU”, Mariska sent Taylor a luxurious cat collar from Tiffany’s.)

“Haunted”

Best spooky lyric: “Can't turn back now; I'm haunted.”

Come on, the title just screams Halloween. So, what if it is about being haunted by a love that didn’t work out? It’s still awesome. Real talk: This song is so beautiful. It reminds me of the fragility of ties between people, which is part of why we should treat one another so well.

“Out of the Woods”

Best spooky lyric: “The monsters turned out to be just trees.”

Zombie Taylor in “Look What You Made Me Do” seemed to be a continuation of her character in the music video to “Out of the Woods”. The title and imagery in the song evoke a bit of a spooky forest feel. However, Taylor isn’t Gretel lost in the woods with Hansel. Instead, she’s running hand-in-hand with a great love in these woods where the only spooks are the ones they conjure in their head.

If being out of the woods is feeling safe in the relationship, the stage is set earlier in the song to show that isn’t meant to be. Pro tip: This one is fun to play and sing along with loudly while riding and looking at Halloween decorations.

“The Best Day”

Best spooky lyric: “I run and run past the pumpkin patch and the tractor rides.”

This song evokes such beautiful imagery of fall that I had to include it. I also love the lyrics, “I don’t know why all the trees change in the fall, but I know you’re not scared of anything at all.” Halloween goals, right?

“Better Than Revenge”

Best spooky lyric: “She thinks I’m psycho ‘cause I like to rhyme her name with things.”

I’d like to see a horror film based on the lyrics to this song. It’s that vivid and interesting. What wouldn’t be cathartic about watching a Taylor movie about a powerful temptress capable of total revenge when someone does her wrong? In reality, I think the best revenge is to live well, and it seems Taylor is winning at that.

“Red”

Best spooky lyric: “Like the colors in autumn, so bright just before they lose it all.”

Yes, the above lyric mentions autumn, but it also captures something I fear often in life. When things are so wonderful, it’s natural for someone to wonder if it all might be about to go away. That is the way of nature with leaves in the fall. In addition its nod to autumn and the fact that, ahem, fake vampire blood is red, this song just fits on a Halloween playlist because of its fun and passion.

Finally, Taylor Swift has a beautiful song called “Ronan” that mentions Halloween. It’s a song she wrote about a special little boy who passed away from cancer, but what’s remarkable about Ronan is who he was. His mom, Maya Thompson, still blogs about him on Rockstar Ronan. In any case, that didn’t feel like a tune to add to a jovial playlist, but it is one that everyone should listen to when they have time to sit down and feel the weight of that beautiful song.

As for me, one of my favorite memories was meeting Taylor on Halloween 2015 in Tampa. She was so kind to my best friend Amber and I, and she hinted at the costume she would wear during that stop on her 1989 World Tour. For Halloween, she dressed up as Olaf the snowman from “Frozen” and sang “Let It Go” with Idina Menzel during the show. That was unforgettable.

Robin Raven, Taylor Swift, Amber Redmond in Loft '89 Robin Raven, Taylor Swift, and Amber Redmond in Loft ‘89 in Tampa, Florida, on October 31, 2015.