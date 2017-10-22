James Sowers who is an angel investor, crypto capitalist, and an early pioneer into initial coin offerings. He has participated in token sales of two ICO unicorns, and he is also currently advising several upcoming token sales. Thank you to James for taking the time to answer some questions below!

Can you share your theory of tokenism and token economics with our readers?

Sure , first let me say i'm humbled by this opportunity to share this with your readers. Second, I need to credit Milton Friedman for his thoughts on money supply.

Basically speaking, Monetarism is a school of economic thought that holds that the money supply is the main determinant of economic activity. In theory, if the money supply is growing, the economy will grow, and if money-supply growth is accelerating, so will economic growth. This theory is the basis for which I have developed my theories on token protocols and initial coin offerings.

Tokenism is the the school of tokenomic thought modeled after the equation in economics: MV = PQ.

M is the money supply

V is velocity (the number of times per year the average dollar is spent)

P is prices of goods and services

Q is quantity of goods and services.

The equation suggests that if V is constant and M is increasing, there must be an increase in either Q or P.

Therefore, if tokens and appcoins can be used as currencies then; tokenism is represented by TV =PN squared.

T is the token supply

V is the velocity (the number of times per year the average token is spent or the movement inside the network)

P is the prices of goods and services measured in the token fiat value

N is the network effects of the goods and services provided to token holders.

The reason for squaring is that Moore’s law and Metcalfe’s law come into effect. Eventually, J.J.’s law will apply as well, which refers to the inevitable consequences of the unknown and is defined in terms of blockchain as the following:

The future value of the decentralized network is confined to the ability to connect the nodes via side chains and unknowable yet to be created technologies in order to scale exponentially.

What are some common misunderstandings about initial coin offerings and token sales?

ICO is often confused with fundraising by the general public, but this is a total misconception. ICO is not just a mechanism for fundraising but a way of distributing a token to as many as possible in the network.

The real reason to participate in an ICO is to own the token of a project you believe is relevant to a specific online economy. ICOs allow the community and developers to share in the success of the company in a way that survives the hype and brings real world value.

It is fascinating to hear the basis for your theories and to get a glimpse into your world! Can you also share some of the interesting projects that you are working on?

Stayawhile is the first company to combine blockchain-based utility tokens and furnished apartment rentals to create a global real estate ecosystem for an international clientele using the stayabit protocol token. The idea is the brainchild of the revolutionary founder, Janine Yorio. Token sale info can be found at token.stayawhile.com . As a big supporter of female founders and underrepresented minorities, Janine is one of the smartest and most relentless founders I have encountered - male or female.

On a different note, I recently invested in what I believe is the Femcare version of Dollar shave club… ElleBox is the future of Femcare for generations to come. They have a monthly subscription service for organic cotton feminine hygiene delivered in a box with other goodies (such as chocolate) for a reasonable price.

Another company I recently invested in is Strypes the founders Alexa and Zach Fleischman are building an enterprise platform

a platform that empowers customers to personalize their favorite brands. Using a fun and simple design tool they can add custom touches to existing consumer goods through the Strypes e-commerce platform or interactive in-store experiences with retail partners. Strypes brings each unique design to life with cutting edge 3D printing technology.

I'm also an early investor and the 1st Angelist-like syndicate lead for ICOs in the Super Bloom Network founded by Y-Combinator Alum, Emmie Chang. As well as being involved in is the 1st ever ICO listed on a regulated portal, Giftz, which has now progressed to the 1st ever Black Friday token sale itcoin black.

Anything else our readers should know?

The best founders in Silicon Valley don’t stand out because they are smart… everyone in Silicon Valley is smart. They stand out because of their relentless rigor.

Also, the best founders choose who they want as investors. The good investors work for the founders; the bad investors think the founders work for them.