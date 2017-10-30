The Thrill of Writing Stories That Help People Better Understand History

What are the biggest thrills of on-the-ground reporting? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

There is almost nothing I’d rather be doing than talking to a stranger and have that person trust me enough to help me share that world with readers. With Truevine, I tried to help older folks in particular remember the old neighborhood where the Muse family lived in a state-segregated Roanoke, Virginia, and one of the things I do to tell help people remember is I drive them around the landscape. I did the same thing in Factory Man — I drove different kinds of people around the same distressed landscape, recording our interviews (with permission) on my iPhone as I drove. Eventually I’d be able to bounce different stories I’d heard off the different voices, and each would add another layer to the story.

But they weren’t just stories. To me, each anecdote built up another thread in the tapestry that helped me try to create a world. In Truevine and in Roanoke, Virginia, those places represented exploitation and a racial caste system, and the impact of those business-and-state-sponsored institutions on the marginalized people that made them run. I wasn’t just writing about the 1914 law that literally told blacks which blocks they could live on; I was explaining how that affected a particular young girl who had to walk past a wealthy white woman’s house on her walk to school — and was assailed by trained parrots who squawked racial epithets at her.

In Factory Man, I wasn’t just learning about the structural impact of a community losing one-half of its jobs when the textile and furniture factories closed in the wake of NAFTA and China joining the WTO; I wasn’t just ferreting out facts like the tripling of food stamp usage, or that disability claims had gone up 64 percent. I wanted my readers to know all those figures, but I also wanted them to see the civic leader being accosted by a drug-addicted unemployed person in the parking lot outside a CVS – being offered money to go inside the store and buy Sudafed, an ingredient used in making methamphetamine. I wanted readers to feel what it was like inside the tiny trailer of a lifelong Bassett Furniture worker and his housekeeper wife — see the anger in the husband’s eyes when he said of the businessmen who closed the factories, “We made ‘em what they were; we made ‘em rich.”

When I hear a story that helps the reader understand a complicated economic concept or feel real empathy for the marginalized people who’ve been damaged by globalization or racism or even the opioid epidemic (the subject of my next book), I want them to know intimately the real lives at the other end of the statistics. I want them to feel the stories rather than just know the data. I’ve learned that some of the best stories are the ones worth waiting for. Twenty-five years is kind of a long time! But, ultimately, I think Truevine was a story worth waiting for.