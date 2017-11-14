The Tidal Wave of Destruction from the Opioid Crisis

Maybe it has already happened; the unimaginable instance where you realize someone you love is addicted to and actively using opioids. Maybe you found out because they overdosed, the rudest awakening there is. Or, maybe your money has gone missing and you’ve realized that it was going to your local drug dealer. Or, maybe they’ve come to you for help, realizing the situation has spiraled out of control.

Opioids pills

No matter what transpired, this is a wake-up call that thousands of Americans are dealing with every day. And, if this sounds like a foreign world to you, don’t be naive. It can happen to anyone, and it is happening daily. No matter how perfect your world is, opiates are always lurking around the corner.

The Opioid Crisis is Affecting Everyone

At Asheville Recovery Center, people come through their doors every day that you would never expect have an opiate problem. Young mothers, successful business men, star collegiate athletes, and the sweet grandmother down the street are all affected.

“This crisis is so widespread that no one is immune. We have seen numerous families destroyed by opiates, and it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon” said Hassey Parsons, one of the leading founders of Asheville Recovery Center.

For many people, this addiction begins at the doctor’s office. They go in for a simple procedure like a tooth removal or minor surgery and get a script for an opioid like Vicodin or Percocet. They start taking the pills as prescribed, and quickly get hooked on the pleasant side effects of the drugs. Besides being pain free, they’ll experience:

● Mild euphoria

● A sense of peace and calm

● Warmth

● Happiness

● Like there is no care in the world

When their script runs out, they’ll experience discomfort, anxiety, and a host of other issues. They may ask their doctor for more medication, and sadly many doctors will write a new script. People need more and more of the same dose in order to keep feeling the effects, so they are likely to be taking more than prescribed.

Many times, people end up bouncing around from doctor to doctor complaining of pain symptoms in order to get the drugs they now need so badly. This is called “doctor shopping”. When doctor options run out, they turn to the streets.

Hello, Heroin!

“Heroin is often cheaper and easier to get than prescription opioids, making this crisis even scarier. And believe me when I say, heroin can be found anywhere from your kid’s school parking lot, to behind your local gas station or convenience store” Said Danny Dillow. Heroin today is so easy to find, making it even scarier. And, it is immensely dangerous because it carries major risks every time you use.

When you buy drugs off of the street, you never know what you are getting. Often, Fentanyl is mixed in with heroin. This is the same drug that is responsible for a lot of overdose deaths, including the one that killed pop superstar, Michael Jackson. Just one hit can lead to an overdose, and unless Narcan and first aid is administered immediately, overdose is likely to lead to death.

People who become addicted to opiates become slaves to the drug. Activities that were once enjoyed become a thing of the past. Relationships become secondary and fall to the wayside. These individuals find themselves unable to love others because their only love and interest is in finding their next high. Even when they don’t want to use, they do, and the cycle continues until something major happens, like getting into a treatment center, or worse - death.

You Are Not Immune

Do you think this can’t happen to you or someone you love? Think again. Opioids are a force to be reckoned with. There are so many people out there who have had their lives destroyed because of the opioid crisis. From a mother who lost her star football player son, to the newlywed dealing with her husband’s addiction; it happens everywhere you look. And, these people are upper/middle class individuals who are successful and just never saw this happening to them.

Statistically speaking, the numbers do not lie. According to data compiled by The New York Times, 2016 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. alone were close to 60,000. That is a 19% raise from the year before, and 2017 is looking like it is going to be even worse. Drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death in people under 50 years of age.

What You Can Do

If you or someone you know is addicted to opioids, get help. It is close to impossible to get clean on your own, but treatment centers like Asheville Recovery Center are well equipped to help opiate addicts overcome their demons and get on the path to recovery. Getting clean from opiates is no walk in the park, but it can happen and there is hope.

To prevent opiates from affecting your life, make sure you are informed. Every time a doctor prescribes something, educate yourself on what you are putting into your body. Unfortunately, your own doctor does not always know best.