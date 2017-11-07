COMEDY
11/07/2017 04:43 pm ET

The Times They Are A-Changin' So Twitter Decided To #MakeSongLyricsWoke

"Who let the Pepe the Frogs out? Who? Who?"

By Andy McDonald

Part of being members of a cultured society is our ability to grow together. As more ideas and information become available to more people, the culture inevitably evolves and changes. And what better indicator of a country’s current cultural state than its music?

For HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we decided to update our songbooks to reflect the changing culture and #MakeSongLyricsWoke

Here are some of the very best.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Andy McDonald
Comedy Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Music
The Times They Are A-Changin' So Twitter Decided To #MakeSongLyricsWoke

CONVERSATIONS