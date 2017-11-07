The Times They Are A-Changin' So Twitter Decided To #MakeSongLyricsWoke

Part of being members of a cultured society is our ability to grow together. As more ideas and information become available to more people, the culture inevitably evolves and changes. And what better indicator of a country’s current cultural state than its music?
For HuffPost Comedy’s hashtag game this week, we decided to update our songbooks to reflect the changing culture and #MakeSongLyricsWoke.
Here are some of the very best.
Bridge over contaminated water #MakeSongLyricsWoke @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/64mfBE6lwW— Jillian (@Pheramuse) November 7, 2017
Do you like Pina Colada, & organic Plantains?— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) November 7, 2017
If you are into yoga, and have a rescued Great Dane#MakeSongLyricsWoke @HuffPostComedy
It's a nice day for white privilege#MakeSongLyricsWoke— Corey Miller (@StopEatingBees) November 7, 2017
#MakeSongLyricsWoke— Writerlike🌎 (@writerlike1) November 7, 2017
I Would Walk 500 Miles To Reduce My Carbon Footprint
It's Raining Men Or Women Whatever They Identify As @HuffPostComedy #MakeSongLyricsWoke— David E (@DaSkrambledEgg) November 7, 2017
Climate chh chh chh chh changes , please face the change ... chh changes .. #MakeSongLyricsWoke @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/ANuBefta4C— Jillian (@Pheramuse) November 7, 2017
You’re Sexist and I Know It #MakeSongLyricsWoke @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/6gHGK9oGSQ— CK (@charley_ck14) November 7, 2017
Wake me up before you go to the protest #MakeSongLyricsWoke— HAY! (@HAYhowsitgoing) November 7, 2017
Gerrymander was some bullsh*t— Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) November 7, 2017
He was no good friend of mine#MakeSongLyricsWoke @HuffPostComedy
Please Mr Compostman #MakeSongLyricsWoke— Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) November 7, 2017
Who let the Pepe the Frogs out? Who? Who?#MakeSongLyricsWoke— Paul Lander (@paul_lander) November 7, 2017
She was once, twice, three times underpaid as a lady. #MakeSongLyricsWoke— Brandon Cloud (@theclobra) November 7, 2017
It's raining sexually harassing men #MakeSongLyricsWoke— Mr. Bagels (@fartbagels) November 7, 2017
I Shot the Sheriff, Even Though He Was a Good Guy With a Gun #MakeSongLyricsWoke— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) November 7, 2017
Once I had a job, and it was a gas.— Dont Thinkso (@DontThinkso555) November 7, 2017
Soon turned out, there’s a ceiling of glass. #MakeSongLyricsWoke @HuffPostComedy pic.twitter.com/e70IzRg7Kl
November Arraignments #MakeSongLyricsWoke— shauna (@goldengateblond) November 7, 2017
Learn to Fly (Medical Charters to Puerto Rico) #MakeSongLyricsWoke— The Terror of Dublin (@taradublinrocks) November 7, 2017
Don't know much about history/So I won't run for the Presidency #MakeSongLyricsWoke— Collin Murr (@CollinMurr) November 7, 2017
What does the Fox News Say?— Fox Band (@efoxband) November 7, 2017
Blah Blah Blah Blah #MakeSongLyricsWoke@HuffPostComedy
One is the loneliest number that you'll ever do. Two can be as bad as one, that was the attendance at inauguration. #MakeSongLyricsWoke pic.twitter.com/bzPhXXdVCm— Radical Moose Lamb (@OccamsHacksaw) November 7, 2017
Oh, say can you see— PaulaInTulsaOK (@PaulaInTulsaOK) November 7, 2017
Why our players take a knee?#MakeSongLyricsWoke .@HuffPostComedy
