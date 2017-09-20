The 'Tomb Raider' Trailer Is Here And We Already Miss Angelina Jolie

So exactly like the “Tomb Raider” video game then, yeah?

The trailer for the latest attempt to bring heroine Lara Croft to the big screen dropped Tuesday night. Gone is star Alicia Vikander’s strangely elongated neck, but here to stay are all the tired video game cliches.

Hollywood apparently hasn’t learned much from the poorly received film adaptations “Assassin’s Creed” and “Prince of Persia,” because the trailer borrows a bit too heavily from the modern series of video games, which follow a young Lara Croft after she gets stranded on a dangerous isle.

The first look at the reboot is practically a shot-for-shot remake of some of the more thrilling moments from the critically acclaimed video game, as Vikander’s Croft survives a shipwreck, wields a makeshift bow and arrow, picks off bad guys and leaps across a ruined airplane.

The Swedish actress certainly seems up for the task ― she trained extensively for the role beforehand ― but here’s hoping the dialogue is better than it sounds, because “The Cradle of Life” is looking like a full-blown masterpiece right about now.