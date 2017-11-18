The Top 10 Questions Parents Should Ask When Interviewing Babysitters

What questions should I ask during babysitter interviews? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Like everything parenting, what to ask a prospective babysitter depends on your situation, your child, and what you’re hiring for. We had a discussion about this with the parents on Winnie and got a surprising spectrum of responses.

Most seem to agree that the responsibility of the role should determine the level of vetting. Infants and toddlers are more vulnerable and can’t advocate for themselves, so you will want to do more diligence on potential caregivers. For older children you may be comfortable with someone with less experience (a teenager or student that you trust, for example).

The basics:

Ask about any relevant certifications, such as pediatric first aid and infant CPR. Request up-to-date documentation.

If they will be driving, get a copy of the driver’s license and ask for a detailed record of any accidents they’ve been involved in.

Verify their previous work experience. Request at least two references and call them.

Do a formal background check (criminal record, driving record, etc). Many services online provide this for a small fee.

Interview questions:

Ask some “what would you do” questions about challenging situations to see how they would handle them. Some examples: child gets injured, baby won’t take the bottle, baby won’t stop crying, child won’t nap, etc.

If the child is an infant, make sure they have experience with caring for babies. Ask them to describe a simple routine for a baby (feed, burp, nap, holding, tummy time, feed, and so one). Do they know how to handle breastmilk and/or formula?

How will they be getting to/from work? Do they have backup transportation in case of an emergency?

You may want to let your child participate with a little meet-and-greet. Does the sitter seem comfortable and act naturally with the child? Does your child behave like themselves or do they seem hyper, anxious, shy or overstimulated?

Above and beyond:

Some people said they like to do a paid trial where they book the sitter for a few hours or a day but stay home and help them learn the routine. This can be an excellent way to observe how they interact with you and your child.

Installing webcams around your home (Nest is a popular one that you can monitor from a smartphone app) can help you feel more comfortable with a new sitter because you can keep an eye on things remotely.