The Top 10 Reasons to Vacation in Pawleys Island, South Carolina

I recently went on a family vacation in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, staying at the fun and funky South of Northrop house. Located 25 miles from Myrtle Beach and 70 miles north of Charleston, this sleepy beachside community is one of the oldest resort areas of the East Coast. In fact, the area was home to rice plantations as early as the 1700s, and still retains its laid back historic southern charm.

But the unspoiled strip of white-sand beach is the real attraction, with endless summer fun at your doorstep. At South of Northrup, you’ll enjoy all of the conveniences and amenities of Myrtle Beach – without the crowds and commercialism. Find out why Pawleys Island recently won the highly coveted National Geographic Best Summer Trips award. So kick off your flip flops, fill up your wine glass, and get ready to enjoy the best family vacation of your life!

Here are 10 great reasons to rent our vacation home in Pawleys Island:

1. The beach!

When I first saw the sand at Litchfield Beach, an 8-mile stretch of beach in Pawleys Island, I was pleasantly surprised by the fine, white sand. Whether you want to walk along the shore, jump in with a paddleboard, or just sunbathe in a chair with a book, everyone needs some Vitamin Sea in their life!

2. Incredible seafood and restaurants

Do you love to eat and drink? We do! And the Pawleys Island community and nearby Myrtle Beach offer an astounding nearly 1,500 restaurants to choose from! While you’ll find something to delight every pallet from signature and high-end eateries to well-known chains, our favorites are the little mom-and-pop seafood joints! Check out nearby Murrells Inlet and it’s festive seafood restaurants along the Marsh Walk.

3. Plenty of golfers

Let’s be honest; while on vacation, golf isn’t just a fun activity, it’s a necessity! And this area is a golfer’s dream, with at least 100 courses by top designers for you to test your skills (and your patience!), including renowned sister courses True Blue and Caledonia. Myrtle Beach also hosts three fun events every year, the World Amateur Handicap Championship in August, Monday After the Masters, a fundraising charity tournament started by Hootie & the Blowfish, and the Father and Son Team Classic open to the public every July.

4. Easy travel

Pawley’s Island is a surprisingly easy flight from the northeast, as Spirit Airlines offers nonstop flights from LaGuardia to the Myrtle Beach Airport (only about 1 hour 20 minutes). From Myrtle Beach, the South of Northrop vacation home in Pawleys Island is only a quick half hour drive. Leave the Northeast after breakfast and have lunch in South Carolina!

It does take about 11 hours to drive to Pawleys Island from New York City or Connecticut. While that’s not for everyone, you can save plenty of money in airfare and car rental by driving, and an overnight stop in Washington D.C. provides the perfect cultural and historical halfway point!

5. Glorious weather

The weather in South Carolina is ideal. While it’s hot all summer long (perfect beach weather because of a constant breeze), we have fantastic spring and fall seasons, with temperatures averaging 75 degrees and plenty of sunshine. Even the winters are mild (perfect golf weather!), making it the perfect weekend escape from the frigid northeast.

6. Breathtaking views

You can see both sunrise and sunset from the house! South of Northrop has spacious decks and sitting areas in both the front and back, allowing you to take in an eerily beautiful sunrise over the canal as you sip coffee, or settle into the gentle, rosy glow of a sunset with a well-deserved cocktail in hand on the deck overlooking the marsh.

7. Splendid nature

Pawleys Island is truly a naturalist’s dream! On one side of our house, you’ll find the eerily beautiful marshes of the Waccamaw River and, on the other, a picturesque canal. Cross the charming footbridge over that canal and you’re right at Litchfield Beach where it meets the Atlantic Ocean. Between the three bodies of water, you’ll find hundreds of species of birds, including blue herons, snowy egrets, osprey, and pelicans as well as sea turtles and other wildlife. Likewise, the area is blessed with dogwoods, venerable moss-covered oaks, cypress groves, and plenty of blooming azaleas and other flowers.

8. Plenty of fun activities

If you like being active on vacation, you’ll love the multitude of activities and adventures in and around Pawleys Island. Fill every moment with fishing, paddle boarding, kayaking, pontoon boat rentals, river tours, scenic bike rides, walks on the beach, tennis, and award-winning golf are all at your front door. Get a U.S. history lesson in Historic Georgetown only 20 minutes away, or my favorite southern city, Charleston, is an hour drive. You also have charters to Bull Island and endless opportunities to explore the waterways, inlets, and coastline.

9. It’s surprisingly affordable

I found that renting the South of Northrop vacation home for a weekend or even a week costs only a fraction of staying in a hotel or comparable beach house, with rates even lower off season. No matter when you go, it’s far less than comparable accommodations in Nantucket, Cape Code, the ‘Jersey Shore (and definitely the Hamptons), where the average beach rental will set you back $8,000 - $12,000 per week. Even better, if you have two or more families sharing our home (it can comfortably sleep 12), you’ll spend just a fraction of the price of staying in a hotel or resort. You’re welcome!

10. That “homey” feeling!

A stay at the South of Northrop vacation home at Pawleys Island is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with family and friends, celebrating what’s important in life. With three bedrooms on the main floor (including one with double bunk beds for the kids!), two sun porches, a huge and comfy living room, a great kitchen, and two more full bedrooms downstairs, this property sleeps up to 12 people. The new clean and stylish décor makes it even more charming and enjoyable - the perfect place to create wonderful new memories,

