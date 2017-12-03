The Top 10 Workout Songs For December 2017

Even if you don’t know Venn diagrams by name, you probably know what one looks like. (They included two circles, side-by-side, overlapping slightly.) With regard to workout music, you might imagine one circle includes current Top 40 hits and another includes recent singles above 120 beats per minute (BPM). The overlapping area between these two circles would include songs meeting both criteria. In most months, this group of songs—Top 40 hits above 120 BPM—would include the most popular workout music. But, this month is different.

In December, music releases are a bit more competitive—as record labels often save high profile albums to capitalize on holiday sales. On a practical basis, this means fast hits have been replaced this month with big stars. To that end, you’ll find new music from stadium acts like Taylor Swift and U2. Also commanding attention are comebacks from like Madison Square Garden headliners LCD Soundsystem and Pharrell’s club unit N.E.R.D. Finally, bucking this trend, you’ll find indie country favorites Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit and the MTV’s European Music Awards winner (in the Best New Act category) Dua Lipa.

In all, what this month’s top picks lack in speed they make up for in familiarity. There’s a good chance someone below has scored some major event—or perhaps a string of minor ones—in your own life. So, this month’s playlist may provide a chance to check in, take stock, and plot the path ahead (literally and figuratively) on your next run. To that end, here’s the full list—according to the votes logged on workout music site Run Hundred:

N.E.R.D. & Rihanna – “Lemon” – 96 BPM

LCD Soundsystem – “Tonite” – 121 BPM

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Cumberland Gap” – 160 BPM

U2 – “Get Out of Your Own Way” – 130 BPM

Miley Cyrus – “Younger Now (R3HAB Remix)” – 70 BPM

Maroon 5 & Julia Michaels – “Help Me Out” – 116 BPM

Taylor Swift – “Call It What You Want” – 82 BPM

Luis Fonsi & Demi Lovato – “Echame La Culpa” – 96 BPM

Dua Lipa – “New Rules” – 117 BPM

Beck – “Up All Night” – 110 BPM

