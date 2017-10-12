The Top 13 Things You Need to Know about Friday the 13th

Whether you’re superstitious or not, there’s no escaping the eeriness of Friday the 13th. Luckily for us ‘fraidy cats, the 13th only falls on a Friday maybe once a year, but where does it even stem from? What’s the myth behind it? In celebration (or dread) of the upcoming day, here are 13 things you need to know about Friday the 13th.

“Oh what’ in a name?”...apparently a lot

The day Friday gets a pretty bad rep when paired with the number 13. Normally a day to celebrate (TGIF anyone?), Friday the 13th is actually a combination of two Greek words. Paraskeví meaning “Friday” and dekatreís for “thirteen”. Put them together and you have “paraskevidekatriaphobia” which means a fear of Friday the 13th. Say that thirteens times fast! Or don’t...who knows what would happen.

knightstemplarinternational

“We are on a quest and seek the Holy Grail!”

The Knights of Templar has been a story wrapped in myth and legend and unfortunately, well acquainted with the unlucky day. Back when the Knights of Templar were in power and charged with the protection of the grail, they began growing in wealth and influence. Disgruntled by not being allowed to make a hefty withdraw from the knights’ wealthy resources, King Philip IV and Pope Clement V (who was getting pretty sick of them all together) contrived a scheme to rid themselves of the knights. Charged with heresy, the Templar men were rounded up and burned at the stake. The day? Friday the 13th. Some were tortured beforehand if the executioners were feeling adventurous and most, they say, disappeared altogether.

13 is feared in the Harry Potter world

Thirteen is considered such an unlucky number that it even has a bad rap in the magical world. Many of you may remember in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Professor Sybill Trelawney was asked to join the Christmas dinner party in Chapter 11. Counting the number of attendees, Professor Trelawney recoiled and said, “I dare not, Headmaster! If I join the table, we shall be thirteen! Nothing could be more unlucky! Never forget that when thirteen dine together, the first to rise will be the first to die!” * THE NEXT PART CONTAINS SPOILERS!* But despite Trelawney’s best efforts, there was already thirteen at the table including Scabbers. And to the dismay of millions of readers around the world, Dumbledore was the first to rise. But he wasn’t the only one who met his fate from a group of thirteen...

Pottermore

Thirteen’s a Crowd

The final book Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, saw two more victims of Trelawney’s warning. The first happened when a rescue team went to the Dursleys to bring Harry safely to the Weasleys before the trace broke. Unfortunately, they picked a bad number of rescuers: 13. Ron, Hermione, Fleur, Fred, George, Bill, Tonks, Mad-Eye, Lupin, Mr. Weasley, Hagrid, Kingsley and although quite unwillingly, Mundungus Fletcher. Sadly, Mad-Eyed Moody paid the price but what followed was downright unsettling. After the news of the Auror’s death reached the group of rescuers at the Weasley’s, they sat and remembered their friend in a mournful toast and again, they were a group of thirteen. Who was the first one to stand up? Remus Lupin. The next to die.

A sailor’s day off or a sailor’s fear?

Another legend not as well known as the Knights of Templar’s story is that of the HMS Friday and the doomed crew who sailed it. Sick and tired of sailors refusing to go to sea on Fridays, the British Navy commissioned a ship to be called the HMS Friday and it would set sail on Friday to help quell the fears of sailors. Not only was the ship named Friday, but her crew was selected on a Friday and even captained by a man named James Friday. The ship set off as planned (although how they convinced seamen to get aboard is a mystery) and of course was never seen or heard from again. According to BBC news, the whole thing is written off as a myth but is that just part of the mystery behind Friday the 13th? Or a country’s effort to remove themselves to a very bad idea and poorly named ship?

Just a bunch of Hocus Pocus?

A gathering of witches also known as a coven is always in the number of thirteen. According to ancient Rome, twelve witches would be present in a coven and the thirteenth member would be the devil. Nowadays it is in honor of there being thirteen months in a year according to the lunar calendar along with the feminine energy of the moon, but even present-day witches can’t escape the stigma of the number 13.

Wikipedia

The Betrayal of Judas

During Jesus’s Last Supper with His disciples, the number thirteen makes its appearance as the number of parties present. Jesus, and his twelve disciples. To make matters worse, the thirteenth apostle to show up was Judas who ended up betraying Jesus to the enemy. Furthermore, Christianity points out that Christ was crucified on a Friday.

“Houston, we have a problem”

What started off as superstition turned into tragedy for the Apollo 13 mission. While a large number of architects will avoid the number thirteen, (it’s not uncommon for buildings to be missing a thirteenth floor or hotels to skip having Room 13), NASA had no qualms naming their latest mission in 1970 flight “13”, even scoffing at the idea that it would be cursed. Not long after the flight was announced, Jim Lowell’s unsuperstitious wife Marilyn expressed fear and misgiving for the mission on several occasions. Team member Charlie Duke was struck down with measles and finally, the mission date was changed from March 12 to April 11th. Hardly a matter of alarm except for the fact that if you add the number of the date in numerical order you get an unsettling answer. 4-11-70 (4+1+1+7+0)= 13.

Who Invited Loki?

According to mythical legend, Friday the 13th came about when twelves Norse gods were feasting together and the unwanted thirteenth guest Loki showed up. Folklore historian Donald Dossey described it as a merry feast until the “mischievous” god showed up. Who then convinced the blind god of darkness Hoder to get ahold of a mistletoe-tipped arrow (first of all who let the blind guy near the archery set and second of all is Christmas somehow involved?) and then Hoder fatally shot the god of joy and gladness. Who was aptly named Balder the Beautiful (Hair Club for Men would probably disagree). With the death of Balder, the Earth went dark and us mere mortals mourned and have since considered the day unlucky.

townandcountry

13 is the loneliest number that there ever was

Triskaidekaphobia or fear of the number 13 can be traced back for centuries but there was one number that was actually revered. When it comes to divinity, 13 can’t hold a candle to the 12. According to historical records, Sumerians in the ancient times held 12 in such high esteem, that they went as far as calling it the “perfect’ number. As a result, they built their numeral system around it and it’s still in use today. It’s no coincidence that there are twelve months in a year and a whole day is the equivalent of two 12-hour halves.

I’ll see your triskaidekaphobia and raise you tetraphobia

While we in the west are busy avoiding all things thirteen, those in the east have their own problems with the number 4. Shunned because of how similar the pronunciation of “four” and “death” are in the Chinese language and its accompanying subgroups, four is generally nowhere to be found in the Asian culture. Just as we avoid having airport terminals numbered 13 and hospitals never put patients in rooms that would be labeled 13 in numerical order, the same would be said for the countries in the east.

A new holiday?

In the last couple years, businesses estimated that around 20% of Americans stayed home rather than risking a regular work day when the 13th landed on a Friday and as a result, $900 million was lost. But you might not be any safer at home than at work. According to a British news report, one New Yorker was so scared of venturing out on Friday the 13th that he refused to leave his bed, only to be crushed a few hours later when the floor above him collapsed. Stranger still, a thirteen-year-old Suffolk was struck by lightning on Friday the 13th at 13:13 pm.

Sunday’s to blame

To prepare yourself for the onslaught of bad luck that could happen if the 13th happens to fall on a Friday, all you have to do is check your calendar. If the first of the month falls on a Sunday, the 13th will always fall on a Friday.