The Top 18 Must See Destinations for 2018

The new year represents a fresh start—a chance to refresh your travel bucket list and start planning those long awaited adventures. If you’ve got travel on the brain, but you’re not sure where to start, Hostelworld took a look back at 2017 to see where our tribe of travellers were headed and uncover new must see spots for 2018. The list is a mix of can’t miss classics (like Spain and Scotland) along with increasingly popular destinations (like Iceland and Sri Lanka).

Here are a few of our favorite places as you look ahead in the new year:

Guatemala In 2017, Guatemala saw an astounding 90 percent increase in hostel travellers. Previously an undiscovered gem, visitors are now flocking to this Central America spot to visit ancient Mayan ruins such as the Tikal and Lake Atitlan, a massive body of water in a volcanic crater.

Nicaragua Nicaragua is another increasingly popular destination in Central America with stunning beaches on two oceans. Catch the sunset over the Pacific Ocean at beaches near Leon, a popular city near the ruins of León Viejo.

Israel Blending ancient and modern worlds, there’s something for everyone in this Middle Eastern spot where hostel travel has soared over 60 percent. Visit Old Town Jerusalem, float in the Dead Sea, hike to see the Ramon Crater or party in the city of Tel Aviv.

Sri Lanka This largely undiscovered island nation in Southeast Asia is home to a wide variety of cultures, languages and people. Visit the Quadrangle at the North Palace Ruins, climb Adam’s Peak and partake in rituals and services at The Temple of the Tooth, a buddhist temple that houses the relic tooth of Buddha.

South Africa Over the last year alone hostel travel to South Africa grew by over 50 percent as visitors come to experience all that this country has to offer—from spending time with penguins on the beach to enjoying the views of this beautiful wine country.

Nepal Best known for the Himalayas, which house eight out of the 10 highest mountain peaks in the world, Nepal is the perfect destination for hikers. This destination has seen a significant increase in foot traffic since the recent reopening of the Nepal-Tibetan border.

Philippines The Philippines are made up of more than 7,000 individual islands, each providing a unique adventure. Visit the bustling city of Manila or the heavenly island of Boracay where you are surrounded by endless white sands and blue waters.

Colombia Colombia is a country known for its vibrant culture and nightlife. Make sure you visit Bogota, known for its penchant to attract writers, artists, architects and intellectuals. While there, visit the Cinemateca Distrital where you can experience unique Bogotan Art Cinema and The Gold Museum. Cartagena is another must-see with beautiful beaches and a walled Old Town, which was founded in the 16th century.

Mexico Visit Mexico City, which sprawls and grows before your very eyes and combines old world marvels with new. This country offers more than just beautiful beaches. Check out world class museums like the National Museum of Anthropology and archaeological sites like the Teotihuacan.

Vietnam Vietnam is a favorite among frequent travellers. The best times to visit this vibrant country is during one of their many lunar festivals. Learn about the traditions of Tet and celebrate a traditional Vietnamese Lunar New Year.

Portugal This destination is rich with medieval castles and idyllic cobblestone villages. Beyond the stunning architecture, visit Lisbon to spend time at Praca de Commercio and take in the bustling sights of one of Europe’s biggest squares.

Iceland This 2017 hot spot attracts travellers who wish to experience otherworldly wonders like the Blue Lagoon and the Aurora Boreali. It is the perfect destination for road trips along vast coasts and lunar landscapes.

Cambodia Travel through the centuries when you visit the Angkor Wat temple, the world’s largest religious monument, the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh and the Tonle Sap Lake.

Scotland Travel through the countryside highlands or pay a visit to Edinburgh, a bustling city known to be a cultural powerhouse. For a taste of royal life, visit Edinburgh Castle and the Eilean Donan Castle, which sits on a picturesque island at the entrance of Loch Duich.

Thailand This is a great spot for first time travellers to Southeast Asia. Thailand offers affordable travel experiences, beautiful white-sand beaches and a vibrant party scene. Visit the Temple of the Reclining Buddha and make a day trip to the Phi Phi Islands, where you can snorkel, swim and relax by crystal blue waters.

Croatia Croatia has become an increasingly popular destination since the filming of TV series, Game of Thrones. Visit this tiny Eastern European country by the Adriatic Sea and indulge in the mediterranean lifestyle it has to offer. Ancient walled towns like Dubrovnik contrast the beautiful lakes and waterfalls found at the Plitvice Lakes National Park. Spain Spain has been a top destination for decades and continues to attract even more visitors each year. It provides the perfect combination of quaint villages and bustling cities with lively entertainment. Visit the marvellous Sagrada Familia in Barcelona or spend time in a tindy Andalusian mountain town, known for their famous white houses.

USA Find adventure in your own backyard this year. Plan a road trip to bustling cities like Boston, popular hiking destinations like Denver or beach side cities like Los Angeles.