The Top 2 Strategies to Cut Stress Out of Your Work Day

I was given advice years ago that transformed how I live my life and run my business and I think it will do the same for you.

It was something so simple. It took a few minutes of my time to figure out and when I did, it changed everything.

The #1 way to cut out stress from your work day is…Figure out how many hours in a day you are able to work on your business. Seems so simple right? Well it’s not.

What I did was, I started tracking my time. Now there’s an app for that and I use Toggl.

Sure you may say, well I work 30hrs a week.

But how about your son’s orthodontist appointment?

How about when the dog got sick?

How about when you have a headache and can’t work?

All of those things came up during your working hours. Those hours will have to made up somewhere, probably with you working on the weekend, which is exactly what you don’t want to be doing!

In comes in your #2 way to cut out stress:

USE YOUR CALENDAR! Seriously people, your calendar is your ally against stress and overwhelm. Time does not control you, you control time. Make this amazingly simple tool work to your advantage and plan out your work week!

If you know your little one has an appointment, then you may have to let a client know ahead of time that you will have to reschedule. And I know we all have that one client who will not be happy about that. (When to say “No” to a prospective client) For the most part, people are understanding and if you deliver quality almost everyone is happy to accommodate.

And there you have it two simple strategies that can make such a huge difference in your life once you start to implement them.