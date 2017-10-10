The Top 4 Luxury Souvenirs To Bring Home From Qatar

Qatar is known as being a country that loves a little opulence. Its obsession with the finer things in life has earned it a reputation for style that rivals the world’s other luxury hubs like Paris, Milan, and London.

While people visit Qatar for many different reasons, they almost always love to do a little shopping around the various glamorous malls and local markets present in the capital of Doha. Many Qatar’s visitors decide to pick up luxurious unique souvenirs to take home with them.

If you’re planning your next trip to this small yet stylish nation, then this article is for you. Today we are going to take a look at 4 of the most popular luxury souvenirs you can bring home with you from Qatar.

Let’s Get Started

Pearls

Qatar is the undisputed pearl capital of the world. For countless years traders have been bringing immense quantities of the worlds biggest and best pearls to artisanal Qatari craftsmen. Right here in Qatar you’ll be able to find some of the most sought-after and highly prized jewelry in the world.

It’s almost impossible to not see someone selling stunning genuine pearl necklaces as you stroll around the busy streets and markets of Qatar’s capital Doha. Because of the huge supply of pearls in the city prices are incredibly reasonable compared to western averages.

And let’s be honest, do souvenirs really get much more luxurious than pearls?

Gold

Well actually, yes, souvenirs can get more luxurious than pearls…

Qatar is also known for its booming gold trade. Merchants from all across the region (and the world) take their gold to Qatar to barter, trade, and fashion into some of the most exquisite jewelry available anywhere on the planet.

Just like pearls you’re going to see an abundance of genuine gold jewelry pretty much everywhere you go. Again prices are going to be much cheaper than you would expect to pay in the west due to the huge amount of gold that is saturating the market here.

Don’t expect it to be super cheap though, it is gold after all. Even in its raw form, it has significant value.

Designer Clothing

Qatar has a huge concentration of the worlds rich and famous living within its borders. With all this money and power, a huge number of luxurious malls, shopping centers, and brands have decided to make a home in Doha. You’ll be able to find all the big name international brands with ease.

But it’s not just international luxury fashion brands that can be found in the capital. Qatar has no shortage of its own internationally recognized fashion designers that produce stunning products of an impeccable quality.

For example, one of the hottest Qatari brands right now is Fursan. Fursan’s luxury handbags have taken the world by storm in the reasonably short time they have been handcrafting their exclusive products. If you want a genuine Qatari luxury souvenir, check them out.

Arabic Coffee Sets

Not everything luxurious needs to be fashionable. Qatar is home to some of the worlds most elegant (and expensive) Arabic coffee sets. These stunning handcrafted pieces are a combination of time-tested functionality and incredibly detailed beauty.

You’ll be able to find cheap versions in many tourist shops, but if you go to specialist dealers you’ll be able to find the cream of the crop. These extra special pieces will make great focal points that are sure to start a conversation or two (while providing an exotic luxurious feeling to your home).

Conclusion

So there you have it, some unique luxurious souvenirs you’ll be able to find in Qatar that have a genuine feel to them.

Of course, you can obviously walk around the malls and find many well known luxurious brands that you’d be able to find anywhere in the world.

But you can buy a Prada handbag or some Gucci sunglasses from any big city in any country. Why not break the mold try to get something a little more authentic (but equally as luxurious) with one of the suggestions in this list.