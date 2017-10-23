The Top 40 Canadian Adventure Experiences for 2017

A healthy dose of adventure is essential to many travelers. It’s what makes their travel experiences stand out when compared to typical city sightseeing excursions and all-inclusive getaways. And those who are heading to Canada, or are currently in the country, have a huge advantage when it comes to adventuring in 2017. The Great White North is home to some of the world’s most hair-raising adventure experiences, and the travel experts at Canada’s leading online global travel agency, Flight Network, set out to find the best of the best.

Photo credit: Canadian Outback Rafting

Flight Network’s team of intrepid travelers and industry experts recently released their blog post outlining the top 40 adventure experiences to be had in Canada this year. From northern lights snowshoe excursions to rafting in the Canadian backcountry and experiencing killer whales up close and personally, their list encourages Canadians, and travelers from around the world, to overcome their fears and adventure to the fullest this fall and winter.

About the List

Flight Network is a Canadian travel company, and nobody knows adventures in the Great White North better than them. But it still wasn’t easy choosing from the best adventure experiences in the country from the thousands of options available. Their team of travel writers spent months scouring the country from coast to coast in search of the adventure companies that brought out the best of the Great White North, its unique cultures and its unmatchable natural wonders.

Photo credit: Great Earth Expeditions

The blog post is especially useful to travelers planning their fall and winter adventures in the Great White North. It outlines each adventure with the location of the tour company, the tour company’s open season, starting prices and a website where travelers can find out more information or even book their tours. The list serves as a useful reference for finding the adventure that appeals to you and putting the plan to experience it in motion right away.

What Are You Waiting For?

Photo credit: Toronto Island SUP