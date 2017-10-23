The Top 5 Reasons You Shouldn't Buy from a Small Business

The global marketplace of sellers from giant factories around the world is in no way getting smaller. Mass produced goods from jewelry to furniture are being rapidly produced at bottom-of-the-barrel pricing and even lower quality. As entrepreneurs and small business owners, we wake up each day knowing that our concepts, designs and ethos can be ripped off and reproduced in an instant, from thousands of miles away. For that reason, I’m sharing, “The Top 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Buy from a Small Business” (if quality and dedication isn’t a factor).

1. Proximity to the Brand

From researching materials, hand-crafting inspirational jewelry collections, managing websites, to curating valuable content and social media strategies, the spectrum of an entrepreneur's on-brand duties are all-encompassing. When done correctly, it plays like a symphony. We may not be hiring Madison Avenue agencies with staffers dedicated to develop our mission, but as small businesses, we eat, sleep and breathe our mission and strive to be on-brand every step of the way.

2. Product Knowledge

Have you ever purchased something, e-mailed a contact page about a question, and never received a response? As a a small business owner, I have first-hand product knowledge after spending countless weeks and even months researching new gemstones, crystals, metals, and other materials before I incorporate them into my designs. Entrepreneurs know the ins and outs of their own products and are generally happy to share any information that helps you understand them better. We want to share the significance behind the choices of each facet of what we produce.

3. Obsession with Mutual Success

If you don't exist, I don't exist. My jewelry business is nothing without you. Whether it's a luxury hotel or the husband purchasing a surprise for his wife, I feel that every interaction and relationship is personal. In a world satiated by distraction, our interactions should always feel 1:1. I want my clients to feel as supported as possible in order to succeed, feel illuminated and inspired. Product training, social media support, or simply answering an email with a timely response are just a few of the ways I'm determined to have our relationship succeed.

4. Lack of Red Tape

Don't you love it when you have to go through six different people to get the one response you needed to when placing an order or asking a question about a product or service? Isn't it a shame when someone doesn't have to tell you that they need to "Run it up the ladder"? Often times when you deal with a small business, you’re able to get a direct response to exactly what you’re asking. You’ll also most likely receive that response in a fairly short timeframe, not stuck in red tape.

5. Willingness to Create a Partnership for the Long Haul

Referencing #3, (Obsession with Mutual Success), whether I'm investing in a trade show or sending email follow-ups, my goal is to build long-lasting partnerships with clients. I want my jewelry line to be the go-to when it comes to gift-giving, ordering year-round for clients, and surprising you and your guests. Unfortunately I'll never see you as a number, a nameless customer, or a metric.