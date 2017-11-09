The top 7 people you didn’t realise you could book for your event

Whether it’s for a motivational seminar, a management workshop or just for an experience your event attendees won’t forget, there are some incredible speakers out there. Are you looking for something extra special? Well here are 7 people you didn’t know you could book, crazy right?

Richard Branson

Why Richard Branson?

Richard Branson is a house-hold name, being the founding member of the Virgin Group. Under his portfolio, Richard has Virgin Media, Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Bank as well as many other businesses across a variety of sectors. His most recent project has gained him a new wave of press attention for Virgin Galactic’s new spacecraft design and manufacture.

What can Richard speak about?

A born leader, Richard Branson is on hand to give thoughtful speeches about his experience in different areas such as business, leadership, entrepreneurship, management and branding. His Virgin Group have become one of the biggest names in the world, and Richard can talk about multiple subjects and can call upon his life experience.

Check out Richard’s speaker profile.

JB Straubel

Why JB Straubel?

Being in charge of innovation at Tesla can’t be an easy job, but imagine being the creative genius who also co-founder of Tesla Motors alongside Elon Musk. JB Straubel manages the technical direction and engineering design of Tesla products. He has always had a keen interest in engineering and is working in arguably one of the most pioneering companies in the world.

What can JB speak about?

With specialist subjects such as engineering, sustainability, innovation and technology, JB can give a powerful insight into multiple subjects. JB will give a passionate and informative speech that can motivate and inspire your attendees.

Check out JB’s speaker profile.

Jo Malone

Why Jo Malone?

Jo Malone is known for using unusual ingredients to create the most amazing fragrances across her multiple lifestyle brands. She’s also known for her role in the BBC1 television show High Street Dreams where she used her entrepreneurial skills to launch prudcts straight into the high street. Jo now runs Jo Loves, creating fantastic, luxury fragrances.

What can Jo speak about?

Jo is a specialist in health and beauty, motivation, entrepreneurship, innovation and marketing. Drawing on her experience from Jo Loves, Malone can give an insight into B2C markets and can also draw upon her experience of launching global brands to give a truly insightful speech.

Check out Jo’s speaker profile.

Monica Lewinsky

Why Monica Lewinsky?

Famously known for the Bill Clinton scandal, Monica Lewinsky was thrown into the public eye at just 24 years old. After a 10 year, self-imposed retreat from public life, Monica is fighting against Internet harassment, cyber-bullying and can give a unique perspective on the media.

What can Monica speak about?

Monica Lewinsky is ready to give a passionate and informative talk for your event. Leading the charge against online abuse, Monica can share insights from over a decade of being on the wrong side of the press.

Check out Monica’s speaker profile.

William Hague

Why William Hague?

William Hague is no stranger to the public eye. Hague made a media sensation when as a schoolboy he spoke at the Conservative Party Conference with a strong and confident pitch. Furthermore Hague led the negotiating team as the Conservative Party securing a coalition with the Liberal Democrats.

What can William speak about?

William can give a useful and informative speech. The former Conservative Leader is a specialist speaker on topics including politics, brexit, foreign affairs and government. With so much uncertainty around the UK and the EU at the moment, Hague could be the perfect speaker for discussions around the future of Britain and most uncertainty it has faced in years.

Check out William’s speaker profile.

Martha Lane Fox

Why Martha Lane Fox?

Martha Lane Fox is known for her entrepreneurship as the co-founder of lastminute.com the last minute package holiday website which has become a market leader. She has a specialism in building an online business and retailing, later being recognised by the UK Government in spearheading a campaign to make Britain more computer literate.

What can Martha speak about?

Martha is a specialist in entrepreneurism, digital and retailing and can apply her wealth of knowledge to a range of different events. With the constantly shifting relationship between digital and business becoming increasingly hard to predict, Martha can give great insights in surviving in the internet boom and evolving to start ahead of the curve.

Check out Martha’s speaker profile.

Ellen MacArthur

Why Ellen MacArthur?

In 2005, Ellen MacArthur made history with her yachting success after becaming the fastest ever solo sailor to circumnavigate the globe. At the age of 24, Ellen had made incredible ground by winning the Ostar, the Route du Rhum and finished second in the Vendée Globe. She has since been awarded MBE and DBE and been running her own charity with the stated aim of inspiring a generation to re-think, re-design and build a positive future through the framework of a circular economy. Dame Ellen acted as Vice-Chair of the World Economic Forum’s Global Agenda Meta-Council on the circular economy, and has sat on the European Commission’s Resource Efficiency Platform between 2012 and 2014

What can Ellen speak about?

Ellen gives passionate and thoughtful speeches around goal setting and performance, leadership and motivation. She can also provide incredible knowledge on economics since the of several seminal macro-economic reports featuring analysis by McKinsey, which have received accolades at the World Economic Forum in Davos.