The Top Cities Hiring by State in 2017

As the year winds down, we can’t help but look back, regroup and help you ace your job search in the new year!

According to Monster, when it comes to cities with the most jobs available in 2017, Texas landed three coveted spots in the top ten list:

1. Houston

2. New York City

3. Dallas

4. Atlanta

5. Chicago

6. San Antonio

7. Washington, D.C.

8. Boston

9. Phoenix

10. San Francisco

And, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a major growth city is Houston, as are New York City, Atlanta and Boston.

When I worked in recruiting, for instance, New York City always had an influx of candidates, but nearby locations tended to dip in the applicant pool. I always suggested job seekers apply to hubs with hot hiring pockets, even if it was a little on the outskirts such as Morristown, N.J. and Stamford, Conn.

That said, here are three things to keep in mind as you ramp up a successful job search in the new year:

1. Apply as soon as you see the job online. For instance, when you see an interesting job opportunity online, apply that instant. Don’t wait, don’t hesitate. Do you want the job? You can decide that through the interview process and job offer. Are you even somewhat interested in what this job has to offer? Apply the same day you see it. (Seriously—if you don’t, you risk the possibility of the opportunity being pulled. It can vanish overnight and even mid-day.)

2. Keep your job search momentum maintained throughout the year! There’s no perfect time to look for a job, no ideal time of day to hit send on that application. While Monster reports the top job searched day of the year typically falls in early January (with several days in January rounding out the top 10 days for job seekers to look for a new job), keep your passion sizzling. Jot down your why—whether it’s in your phone or a notebook or on your refrigerator staring at you in the face daily—why are you looking to leave your current job? And what aspects are you looking for in your next awesome job? These should be your guidelines throughout your search. Your “this is the year!” to make big dreams come true feeling can last beyond the first few weeks of January.