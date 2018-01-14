The TOP GOOGLE RANKING FACTORS FOR 2018

When it comes to SEO ranking factors regardless of the year, all ranking factors can be broken down into 4 main areas:

Onsite SEO Ranking Factors

Content Ranking Factors

Technical Ranking Factors

Off Site Ranking Factors

So lets take a look at each of these 4 areas.

ONSITE SEO RANKING FACTORS

Onsite SEO continues to be one of the most important area of your website to focus on with regards to SEO. Onsite optimisation is about the overall optimization, organisation and structure of your site at both a site wide level and a page level.

When it comes to onsite ranking factors the key things to keep in mind are:

Choosing & targeting keyword

Optimising your meta tags & descriptions

Optimising your images

Social Sharing

Internal linking for easy navigation

Content Ranking Factors

No doubt you have heard the phrase content is king and that holds true when it comes to SEO as well.

So what should you keep in mind when it comes to your content and SEO?

High Quality content

Up to date content

Regular content

Internal Linking

Outbound linking

No duplicate content

Technical Ranking Factors

These technical ranking factors are so important that they can make or break your website when it comes to SEO:

Being Mobile Friendly

Having an SSL certificate

Having a sitemap

Load speed of your pages

No broken links

Quality of your hosting

A lot of importance will be placed on your hosting company when it comes to your technical SEO factors because they can account for a lot of them.

Your hosting company will be able to provide you with an SSL certificate. Most companies charge for this however companies such as blue host and Hostgator only charge a small fee and Siteground has been offering them for free.

Offsite SEO

To be clear before you even think about moving on to the offsite side of SEO you have to make sure you have everything in place for the other 3 elements.

Once you have that then you are ready to tackle your offsite SEO

The key elements to offsite ranking factors are:

Gathering good quality links from quality websites relevant to your niche

Gathering quality links from authority domains

Social Sharing

Relevant and quality anchor text

Brand link awareness

So if you are looking to simply your SEO campaign, then break it down in these 4 elements and the factors contained within each of them!