The top ten things I got asked after the birth of my baby

I had a baby girl a few months ago, four to be precise. The journey, clichéd as it may sound has been a rollercoaster of emotions- elation, depression, joy, contentment, fear, anger, and laughter. I can say that my pendulum of emotions has swung wildly from one end to the other.

Here is a compilation of my top ten most asked/heard things after the birth of my baby-

1) Resemblance - Somehow as soon as you see a new baby, there is an almost immediate need to assign the resemblance to one person. Sometimes it’s to the parents, sometimes cousins, grandparents or some other relative. But I noticed that unless the visitor assigns the resemblance to someone, anyone, they couldn’t go home satisfied. It was somehow needed to restore a balance.

2) The Cuteness factor - This is an extension of the first point. If the baby turns out cute, the person talking to you wants to be responsible for that. The close relatives will claim direct responsibility and the distant ones will build complicated chains of relationships in a way that the resulting cuteness ends with them, like for a dimple. So there, I let everyone I met be personally responsible for my cute baby. And well, show me one parent who doesn’t think their baby is the cutest in the whole wide world?

3) How is the baby? I have heard and answered this question like a million times. Sure, it is nice to be asked this question. It means you are a parent. One of the crazy cat lady I know (she has a framed photo of her cat at her desk) obliquely asked me about the baby and well, then said directly, I don’t really care about how you are but how is the baby? I answered her question and then said to myself, ‘you know what, I am okay too, thanks for asking.’

4) When is your maternity leave ending? This has been a favorite question of almost everyone I met or talked to. You can see the plans people are making in their heads who have not yet had a baby- the sparkle in their eyes at this unique opportunity of having such a long vacation, about where all they will go after the arrival of their baby and about the endless romantic evenings they will have with their partner and the new baby. People who have already had a baby immediately compare the length of your maternity leave to theirs and respond accordingly- disdain if yours is longer and a contented sigh if theirs was longer.

5) We will come visit you but… - we are so so busy. Boo hoo, guess what, so am I and I really don’t care whether you stop by. I am happy by myself with my baby hanging at my nursing bra while I drag myself to the bathroom to brush my teeth.

6) Are you getting any sleep? I have found that people almost always expect you to say no even before you have responded and proceed to tell their own stories when they had kids. No thank you.

7) The baby is crying, she must be hungry - Do you only cry when you are hungry I want to ask? You have been here two minutes and suddenly you are an expert on my baby. Let me tell you dear visitor, like any other normal human baby, my baby also cries when she is wet, needs a hug, wants to be burped or something else that I am still figuring out. I believe every mother, first time or not is the best judge of her baby’s needs.

8) Where is the mom? This question is inevitably asked when the baby starts crying in the other person’s arms. Somehow they are an expert on all things baby, whether from first hand experience or by listening to other peoples’ stories in their circle of friends and family but the instance the baby starts crying, they look around with the eyes of a panicked deer being hunt, asking- ‘where is the mom?’

9) All talk about the baby - Somehow, everybody expects you to talk only all things baby. Just because you have recently had one, people assume that’s all you know now, do now and want to talk about. I am with my little one all day and night and I love her but hey, I do want to talk about other things too like what have you been up to?

10) No talking when breastfeeding - Nursing is a sacred activity for me, one I feel immensely blessed to be given the privilege to do. And excuse me if I don’t want to talk when I am feeding my precious little mini me. Expecting that I talk while nursing is like trying to recite Sanskrit slokas I don’t know while walking on a tightrope at the top floor of a high-rise building. Plus sorry if I don’t want the sucking sounds go through the phone and you imagining my breasts.

As I said, my emotions swung from one end to the other during the past few months- ranging from laughing uncontrollably at the above mentioned to feeling cranky and mad at some people’s insensitivity but hey, what’s life if not a swinging pendulum?