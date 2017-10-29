The Top Trends This Halloween from Costumes to Candy

Halloween is almost here! The final details are being placed on costumes, candy is being purchased, and spooky movie marathons are being planned.

Here’s what you can expect from Halloween this year, according to those in the know:

The Best Halloween Costumes according to Spirit Halloween:

Stranger Things: Many will be declaring their love of the hit Netflix show with Stranger things costumes.

Hocus Pocus : Look for some Sanderson Sisters costumes this Halloween!

: Look for some Sanderson Sisters costumes this Halloween! Social Trends: Those who want to keep the likes coming this Halloween with viral-worthy, social media inspired costumes you didn’t see last year and won’t see next year either.

Halloween Humor : There are a lot of serious issues to be dealt with, but keeping it light and funny this Halloween is a popular trend.

: There are a lot of serious issues to be dealt with, but keeping it light and funny this Halloween is a popular trend. #GIRLPOWER: Young girls and women of all ages will unleash their inner (and outer!) strength and dress as their favorite female heroes, like donning Wonder Woman’s new look.

Toddler Transformations: Favorites for the tykes incllude Rusty Rivets, Blaze, Shimmer & Shine genies-in-training, PJ Masks and the Paw Patrol crew.

Favorites for the tykes incllude Rusty Rivets, Blaze, Shimmer & Shine genies-in-training, PJ Masks and the Paw Patrol crew. Steampunk : Steampunk’s cult following will be true-to-self and out in force this season.

'90s Flashback: Watch out for 90's movies and TV throwbacks, from Baywatch babes to Saved by the Bell jocks or Space Jam all-stars.

Watch out for 90’s movies and TV throwbacks, from Baywatch babes to Saved by the Bell jocks or Space Jam all-stars. For The Foodie: Some will be taking their favorite foods off the plate and wearing them…literally.

DIY: Many are creating a one-of-a-kind looks, such as mystical mermaids and unique unicorns.

The Top Five Best Cities for Trick-or-Treating according to Instacart:

How are the best cities for Trick-or-Treating determined? By determining who buys the best candy in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

#1 Chicago, IL — Trick-or-treaters in the Windy City may need to wear coats over their costumes when venturing door to door, but they are the most likely to be rewarded with the best Halloween candy for their efforts. When it comes to ordering Halloween candy, Chicagoans favor Snickers.

#2 Washington, D.C. — When everyone coming to your door, including trick-or-treaters, is a potential vote in your favor, you stock up on the good stuff. Good news for Twix loving trick-or-treaters in the District, it’s their top ordered Halloween candy.

#3 Indianapolis, IN — You’re in luck if you’re trick-or-treating in the Crossroads of America. They come in number three on our list and Reeses’ Peanut Butter Cups come in at number one on their candy shopping lists.

#4 Seattle, WA — A great cup of coffee isn’t the only thing you can count on in Seattle. On October 31, when you put that costume on, you can feel just as confident about coming home with a bag full of the best candy out there. The number one candy ordered by Seattleites? Twizzlers.

#5 Los Angeles, CA — Sure, Angelenos are notorious healthy eaters, but at number five on our list, they clearly know the value of giving out the right candy on Halloween. Sour Patch Kids are the Halloween candy of choice in the City of Angels.

Want to see what kind of candy to expect where you live? Check out this interactive map by state based on 10 years worth of candy ordering from The Candy Store.

Top Halloween Movies from Redbox:

Family Movies:

It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966) E.T. (1982) Beetlejuice (1988) The Addams Family (1991) The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Hocus Pocus (1993) Casper (1995) Corpse Bride (2005) Monster House (2006) Coraline (2009) Hotel Transylvania (2012) ParaNorman (2012) Frankenweenie (2012)

Classics:

Psycho (1960) Night of the Living Dead (1968) The Exorcist (1973) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) Jaws (1975) Carrie (1976) Halloween (1978) Alien (1979) The Shining (1980) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Silence of the Lambs (1991) Saw (2004) The Conjuring (2013)

Top Halloween Trends from Michael’s Crafts:

Teal Pumpkins – The Teal Pumpkin Project™, promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters - even those with food allergies. A teal pumpkins signals your home is a food allergy-friendly safe spot. Simply display a ready-made Teal pumpkin or paint a real pumpkin Teal and pick up a few non-candy treats (i.e. coloring books, little toys) to show your support.

– The Teal Pumpkin Project™, promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters - even those with food allergies. A teal pumpkins signals your home is a food allergy-friendly safe spot. Simply display a ready-made Teal pumpkin or paint a real pumpkin Teal and pick up a few non-candy treats (i.e. coloring books, little toys) to show your support. Halloween Floral – Yep, you read that right! Halloween floral, like this spooky skull and flower wreath, is in this year.

– Yep, you read that right! Halloween floral, like this spooky skull and flower wreath, is in this year. Pet Costumes – Don’t leave man’s best friend out of the Halloween fun…Pet costumes took off last year and are expected to be a bigger than ever Halloween.