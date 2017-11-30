The Trader Joe's Holiday Products Every Lazy Girl Swears By

At this point you probably know about our Trader Joe’s obsession. Last month we shared our top TJ’s products of ALL TIME, but this month we’ve got the holidays on the brain.

Luckily, our cult-favorite supermarket has a whole slew of seasonal fare that is only available once a year. So stock up now because these items won’t be available for long.

Ahead, check out our picks for the best Trader Joe’s holiday products, some of which we’ve been eating for years, and others that are brand-spanking new.

This eggnog exclusive from TJ's is made with festive flavors of spiced rum, brandy, cinnamon, and real cream.

Trader Joe's Eggnog Holiday Liqueur, $7.99, available at Trader Joe's.

Cocktail Stirrers These skewers are already ready to party, no DIY work required.

Gingerbread Cookie Sticks TJ's would make it easier for us to dunk our fave holiday cookies into a glass of boozy eggnog.

Cranberry Gingerbread Granola If our fall goal is to eat as many pumpkin spice-flavored things as humanly possible, the same rule applies to gingerbread in the winter.

Popcorn Tin This annual festive popcorn tin is a TJ's staple. And this year the grocery chain is mixing things up with new popcorn flavors. Olive oil is making a comeback, but Sriracha Lime, Cheddar and Caramel, and Hot Chocolate are brand new!

Dark Chocolate Oranges Another Trader Joe's staple, it's not really holiday season without a few of these chocolaty goods.

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels Some of Trader Joe's wintry treats are good enough to be given as gifts and these dark chocolate sea salt caramels definitely count.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Okay, so we're totally guilty of eating this since October, but it's the perfect dessert to bring to any and all holiday parties.

Mini Dark Chocolate Mint Stars We've already waxed poetic about these tasty morsels, but they're officially back. We recommended grabbing 'em while you can!

Fondue Only Trader Joe's could make us covet an out-of-date appetizer for our holiday parties.

Winter Wassail TJ's classic holiday punch is mighty tasty on its own, spiked with wine, or heated up and topped off with something stronger (we suggest whiskey).

Candy Cane Joe-Joe's Candy Cane Joe-Joe's are FAR superior to their classic counterpart.

Gluten-Free Candy Cane Joe-Joe's And this year Trader Joe's made a gluten-free version, too!

Multi-Flavor Joe-Joe's As you can see we really like holiday Joe-Joe's. But who can pass up these festive dipped versions?! Each box features a variety of flavors.

Dark Chocolate Covered Peppermint Jo Joe's Okay, okay, last one we promise. Dipped in dark chocolate and peppermint, this version is a favorite. Putting in a stocking stuffer request for these now.

Peppermint Pretzel Slims If you love peppermint and chocolate covered pretzels, trust us, you're going to want a bag of these.

Pretzel Rods Or you could just go the classic assorted chocolate pretzel route. We love to put these out as a snack if we're having guests over.

Caramel & Dark Chocolate Popcorn Crunch Consider this another gift-worthy treat or party snack for guests.

Panettone French Toast Because everyone knows the real reason we buy panettone is so we can turn it into French toast later.

Uncured Bacon Wrapped Porchetta Pork Roast Taking a break from these sweets to point out that you can serve a no-fuss bacon-wrapped porchetta on your holiday table this year.

Organic Triple Ginger Instant Oatmeal Even your oatmeal can taste like the holidays — all season long.

Sriracha Potato Chips Okay, so these aren't really a holiday item, but they are new at Trader Joe's this season. And we think Sriracha potato chips are the perfect party snack/convo starter.

Egg Nog No need to make it yourself when you can just spike TJ's eggnog.

A Joyful Trek Mix Trader Joe's has some of the best trail mixes out there, and this one is no different. It features roasted California almonds, pistachios, Greek yogurt chips, red & green chocolate buttons, and dried cranberries.

Harmonious Nut Quartet Put this out at your holiday soiree and everyone will think you're fancy.

Rustic Apple Tarte Our favorite way to pretend we worked really hard in the kitchen when in fact we just baked this freezer dessert from TJ's.