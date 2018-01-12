The Trailer for Jon Hamm's New Film 'Beirut' Was Released Today and It Looks Like A Stereotypical, Inaccurate Mess.

A dark and foggy Middle Eastern city? Check. A sad, white victim of this distant and dark city? Check. A bombing? Check. Little, brown kids running around with toy guns? Check. Sad music that apparently never stops playing on loud speakers across the Middle East? Check. A historically, inaccurate portrayal of events that occurred? Check.

The first trailer for the “Middle East” thriller, ‘Beirut’, starring Jon Hamm and Rosamund Pike, has all of those favorite stereotypes and more. Set in the 1980s, it follows Jon Hamm’s character as he finds himself back in Beirut for a CIA mission, 10 years after his family was murdered in the same city.

The film is set to be released on April 13, which just happens to be the day the Lebanese civil war began, 43 years ago, and ultimately reduces the date to a simple marketing opportunity, disrespecting the Lebanese people and their history in the process.

The movie seems to follow the same rhetoric so many other Middle East thrillers like to portray - Arabs are barbaric and uncivilized, and their countries are a mess. Americans, on the other hand, are victims of the issues in the Arab World, and the only ones who can save the Arabs from their self-destructive ways.

What’s even worse is that the movie was clearly not shot in Lebanon, let alone Beirut. I mean, if you’re going to take an entire city, whose history reaches as far back as the Canaanite period, and name your movie after it, you should, at the very least, film your movie there.

Twitter users seem to agree that the trailer provides a disrespectful and inaccurate portrayal of Beirut, and their outrage was anything but silent.

Here are Some of the Reaction Tweets:

So you made a movie about Beirut but shoot it in Morocco, have NO Lebanese cast represented, make US look barbaric and have the white men & Israel look like heroes & releasing this on April 13, the day the Civil War started



Kelo khara. Yel 3ane sa3a allah khalfkon ya ebin kleb https://t.co/EWYZlUCoNG — raweezy (@RawanHoops) January 12, 2018

The worst thing about this is the title— Beirut. One of the oldest and most culturally signifient cities in the world is reduced to the story of some idiot American CIA guy who got kidnapped. https://t.co/LlexZkfhRN — Sam (@halaljew) January 12, 2018

this trailer has every decontextualized, ahistoric, and orientalist cliche in the book, complete with Arabs-are-condemned-to-kill-each-other-forever “cycle of violence” tough guy pablum—



“2000 years of revenge, vendetta, murder....welcome to Beirut” https://t.co/bAWMWIphct — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) January 12, 2018

Fuck off with this history white-washing. Using orientalist imagery with non-lebanese music & non-lebanese accents. Glorifying & centering Americans as heroes while their intervention & the (unmentioned) Israeli invasion was what caused destruction & death of countless innocents. https://t.co/0hXCSYFRBC — مايا Maya (@Mayyish) January 12, 2018

I already know this movie's gonna get me heated as fuck. Both my parents and the whole ass older generation of my family had to survive, or were killed, during 15 years of war in Beirut & yet again they're making it about white people??? My parents lived no childhood, fuck you. https://t.co/xkXEhSJQpd — beirut (@lebvantine) January 12, 2018

There is a duty for Lebanon to ban this movie. It is absolutely necessary. Anything other than a banning of this movie is unacceptable. Once again, the US & allies using propaganda to ruin the image of the resistance & make "israel" look heroic. https://t.co/KWsFGgTQti — Wajday (@JanubLeb) January 12, 2018

Even when something isn’t about white people, they find a way to insert themselves in it. The Lebanese civil war was about geopolitical power struggles in Lebanon, with thousands of innocent Palestinian refugees being caught in the middle & slaughtered. Not some fucking CIA agent — Samer/سامر (@WaladShami) January 12, 2018

The movie isn't even shot in beirut but in morroco and the so called "lebanese cast" are not portrayed by any lebanese and just the fact that the opening is on april 13 the date when the leb civil war started is just low even for hollywood standards — £Łį (@Elie__kh) January 12, 2018

just another hollywood film depicting the locals in a foreign country as barbarians and celebrating the white men as heroes in a place they don't belong https://t.co/ar9FXXYlOT — natoosh fatoosh (@lebturk) January 12, 2018

Instead of making a movie about the Lebanese civil war, where the hero in the movie is a westerner from a country that loves to see Lebanon fall, how about make a movie about the rare unity in the Middle East, found in Lebanon today? #Beirut pic.twitter.com/5HXTZG5wlv — MIRIAM (@mirriiaaaam) January 12, 2018

You would think that a movie called “Beirut” would be shot in Beirut. https://t.co/gMSJbHQ6N2 — Samerrrr • سامر🇱🇧 (@SamerChehade_) January 12, 2018

You do know #Beirut is the capital of Lebanon right ?



The movie filmed in Morocco

The music is maroccan (or north african)

The actors/extras are American, British, Maroccan, Algerian, French and Israeli



Can't you people even try ?? https://t.co/DUVnOTwFy6 — Baudouin El Khoury (@Baudouin_EK) January 12, 2018