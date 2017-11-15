The Trini that Twitter Blocked

Dawn Griffith

On a boring Monday night as I was avoiding doing my assignments by scrolling through Facebook I noticed that one of my friends was posting about being blocked on Twitter. Amused and intrigued by the drama and what she could have possibly done to warrant such discipline by the app I asked her what happened.

Research proved that she was confused by the drastic action taken by the site. She stated that her account was first suspended and when she inquired as to why, noting that there were bullies and other manner of despicables that truly needed to have their accounts suspended she was then notified of her account being permanently deleted.

As my curiosity heightened I asked her what she had been tweeting about and she sent me the tweets noted in the pics. Nothing out of the ordinary as far as I can see. I was of the opinion that she must have said something truly offensive or illicit and wasn’t revealing all but honestly she wasn’t. The tweets were ordinary to say the least.

So the question begs to be asked, what’s Twitter’s censorship all about? Can we truly express ourselves on the platform or will we be chastised for doing so? I totally understand if the situation is one that’s abusive to another and so action needs to be taken but in this situation I am at a total loss as to the reason to warrant such drastic action as to delete an account and not explain why.

