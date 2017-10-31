The True Origin and Meaning of the Phrase "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised"

I will discuss the meaning of "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" from the perspective of one who was actively involved in left-wing campus politics at the time the poem/song was released. Matthew Daneman's characterization of rejection seriously understates the beliefs, the desires and the anger that were operating at that time (understandable - he wasn't there to experience it). I can remember honestly believing that the U.S. would have a revolution - must have a revolution - because manifest injustices simply could not be allowed to continue. (Only when I left school and reentered the broader world did I realize how extreme and unrealistically idealistic we were.) But for hard-core Black leftists, there was much more anger, and and the need for revolution was much more intensely felt. So, with the Black population of the U.S. as the primary audience for "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised":