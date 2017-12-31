The Trump Administration Thinks Heaven Is Filled With Zygotes

Earlier in December there was a widely reported ban on scientific language at the CDC. But banning the word “fetus” and “evidence-based” from budget documents may seem silly, but this isn’t the first of these measures to dictate the definition of life.

Earlier in the year, the Trump Administration's Department of National Health dictated, as scientific fact, that life begins at conception. " HHS accomplishes its mission through programs and initiatives that cover a wide spectrum of activities, serving Americans at every stage of life, beginning at conception." stated the directive. It double downs on the stance with a charge to “...improve healthcare outcomes for all people, including the unborn, across healthcare settings.”

The Daily Wire, a conservative outlet, quickly praised the move, writing “HALLELUJAH: Trump Administration States Life Begins At Conception.” As reactions to the update varied, one things for certain, science has not changed in the time since the Obama was President. Yet under the Obama Administration, the HHS didn’t include the section dictating the exact moment of life. So what gives? What new evidence surfaced? The truth is, this administration is asserting it's religious opinion.

At the risk some taking this change in policy as scientific, let's look very seriously at conception. Surely, scientist at the NIH have gotten past the "birds and the bees" story; the story does make it seem as if pregnancy doesn't exist at all. The average discourse on abortion is slightly more cavalier mentioning the sperm and egg cells. But it isn't often that conversations venture into explaining the predecidualization of the endometrium or how the early stage embryo secretes immunosuppressants to stop the mother's body from attacking it— the daily Wire certainly didn’t go that deep — and I don't think it's necessary to do so. But, at some point we must move past thinking of the wonder of pregnancy as some mystical thing. Science can do a good job at explaining how it works. Mystification of the process can often lead to misinformation about pregnancy, early-human development, and abortion. CAVEAT: NO ONE LIKES ABORTIONS! They are no one's favorite medical procedure, but fighting for their illegality because "life begins at conception" shows a lack of knowledge about how humans are made. So, let's dig in.

In order for fertilization to begin, two things must happen.

1) An egg must be fertilized by a sperm cell

2) The fertilized egg must latch on to the wall of the uterus

What is Conception? Conception is another name for fertilization. It refers to the fusion of the gametes (sperm and egg) mentioned in earlier. The claim that life begins at conception is an interesting concept because of what happens to most gametes. People throughout history have had sexual intercourse and many sperm have fertilized many ova, but that has not always resulted in the forming of an embryo. The truth is every embryonic cell doesn't get to become a human. Actually, it's a lot worse than you may have imagined.

"Two-thirds of all human embryos fail to develop successfully." -Science Daily

This means most fertilized eggs will not become humans. This is a part of natural processes. If life begins at conception, who is to be prosecuted for these "deaths". Is every man and woman who's embryo doesn't become a baby to be jailed? To an even more extreme, if the embryo is is a "baby" then every single parent of an undeveloped embryo should be investigated for child neglect because that's what we do when babies die. Perhaps one can argue that people can't be prosecuted for natural causes, but to make killing embryos illegal there would need to be monitoring of the state of embryos and at least investigations by federal prosecutors to discern which sets of parents are copeable for capital crimes and which deaths are acts of god. Realistic? A more sound argument is that parents don't get pregnant until implantation. This is when the fertilized egg sticks to the wall of the uterus. The distinction between an implanted egg and just fertilized one is crucial, but many are captivated by the image of the sperm entering the egg. That image is so "Fantasia", but a pregnancy test only reacts to a implanted egg. There is no chemical change in mothers whom only have fertilized eggs. So what that means is, even the most devout, good, Christian woman who has carried out all her pregnancies has passed teams of fertilized eggs. This is inevitable. Potential vs Life After implantation, a mother's nutrients are pulled from her body and used to nourish the growing cells. Without going into the workings of the endometrium and blastocysts, I can tell you, the female body makes significant chemical and structural changes. The body spends a lot of miserable, mood-swinging, hollandaise and fudge sundae-eating hours transforming into a good garden for these newly planted seeds. And like any gardener will tell you, 'plant a bunch because most will not become beautiful, flowering plants.

I cited a study earlier that used the statistic that almost 70% of fertilized eggs won't implant. That tells you that this is an uphill battle.

"From there, there is a 25-50% chance of aborting before you even know you are pregnant." -Johns Hopkins

Further along, studies report that between week four and eleven, approximately 10% of babies will be lost due to natural causes.

Now, I'm not trying to understate how emotionally taxing and devastating this process can be, but science and reason deserve alignment with law. Giving a zygote full privileges under the law comes with a twinge of irrationality. I suppose it would require law enforcement and judges to be checking tampons. Regarding the later stages, this irrational thought leads to laws that are not so funny. When there is a woman in El Salvador charged with inducing miscarriages, there is something wrong.

The problem here is that the potential for life is not the same as life itself.

Whatever or whoever governs our nature and our world made that clear. If you take 165 fertilized eggs in wombs, 62 will become babies. The odds are built -- it would seem -- to prevent us from overpopulating the earth. Every gamete is not and cannot become a baby -- that's just the way it is. Now, if you want to do everything in your power to make sure your fused gametes become humans more power to you. But to tell someone that they cannot stop this process that is stopped every day for good reason is nonsensical. The Supreme Court tried it's best to pick a point of no return unless the mother's life is in danger. Roe v Wade is the best we can do with this very intricate subject (that our tax dollars can't be used to further study on). The third trimester is that point.

Even disregarding the issue of zygote-death, conception is a process, not a point in time. And it is fraught with irregularity. Take monozygotic twins for instance; they have one fertilization event, but two individuals result. Do those twins have to share the ‘human life’ they had from conception? Surely not, for we treat twins as separate persons. So, when did both lives start, if not at conception? During the twinning process or after? And if lives start during the process of twinning, perhaps it is morally wrong not to twin an embryo, as it prevents the cells from realizing their potential as multiple human beings. There are other cases of this, and I don’t want to even get into the potentiality argument. (If something fits into a category based off of the potential it has to be it. We all have the potential to be corpses... are we all legally dead?)

Let’s not get existential.

If you still have a problem with this and want to impart your own uninformed beliefs on someone else, remember that life at conception means praying for 70% of all those lost gamete souls. (I suspect heaven is filled with lost embryos and blastocysts). And why stop there? If the slightest potential for life is necessarily life to you, why not arrest any and everyone who ever wasted an egg or sperm cell? (Yes even you Johnny). Perhaps, Playboy Magazines are accessories to murder and Tampax are aiding and abetting.