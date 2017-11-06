The Trump Presidency and the Sanctioning of Arab Tyranny

The Trump administration has brought a sense of chaos and unpredictability to Washington DC. It launched unparalleled attacks on critics and journalists while publicly wooing billionaires and white supremacists. However, the Trump effect has spread beyond White House fences and American borders. In the Arab World, the Trump presidency has been a reason for concern for the people and a cause of the utmost rejoice for the authoritarians in power. Since his first days in office, it was clear the US President does not have much regard for human rights and democracy. Notions which proved, at least rhetorically, central to how previous American administrations interacted with the world whose leadership they were supposedly entrusted with.

The first manifestation of what would later prove an alarming trend of Trump’s complete inadvertence to human rights in alliance building was his choice of Sisi as the first Arab leader to welcome to his White House. The meeting itself was very symbolic and the conversation was all the more telling. Having the president of the United States declare his admiration for the man who orchestrated a military coup against Egypt’s nascent democracy and its first freely elected president was stupefying. It conveyed the new administration’s disdain for the thousands of peaceful protesters who had their lives taken and blood splattered all over the streets of Cairo in retaliation for defying a military ruler. It also signaled a return to the pre-Arab Spring dynamics that favored shallow notions of political stability over any commitment to democratization or human right respect. The US president’s assurance that Sisi does “have a great friend and ally in the United States and in [Trump]” continues to reverberate as an acquiescent approval of dictatorship and human rights abuse.

A defining aspect of the Trump campaign was his unrelenting denunciation of Saudi Arabia and its role in nurturing extremist ideologies. The harshness and repetitiveness of those criticisms projected that there was no way the differences between a Trump administration and the Saudi monarchs could be mended. But when dealing with a businessman, no problem is too big for money to solve! Billions of dollars ensured that the Gulf tyrants are to be celebrated as the US president’s “special friends”. A 400-billion-dollar spending spree by the Saudi king covering an arms deal and a donation to a cause he could not care less about, ensured that the terrorism charges laid against the kingdom be dropped and its humanitarian crimes in Yemen exonerated. One would hope that in 2017, bombing and besieging civilians in a neighboring country and diminishing the land of a peaceful revolution into a cholera-stricken bloodbath would not figure among the easily-forgiven sins. But again, one does not always get all that which one hopes for. The Saudi regime’s human rights abuses against its own people or the wars it continues to wage against its women are commonplace. As the Trump administration shows no concern for Saudi disruption of regional stability, it would be nonsensical to expect from it anything but muteness vis-a-vis the torment of the Saudi people. The latest episode of which has been the continuous crackdown on religious scholars and dissidents, as well as members of the royal family who are thought to pose the slightest threat.

A recent UN report unveiled efforts by the UAE -Trump’s other special friends- to undermine the United Nations arms embargo in Libya. Not only did the al-Nahyans defy the UN agreement, they specifically chose to deploy their US-made warplanes against the UN-backed government in the Libyan capital. The report indicates that this instance was the first time UAE engaged in armed conflict without international permission. However, this is only the latest chapter in a series of Emirati ventures geared towards sabotaging the efforts of democratization in the MENA region. For the sake of clarification, the UAE rulers provided the Egyptian military with the financial support to carry on their scheme to uproot democracy in Egypt. In Yemen, they run a “web of secret detention sites” as uncovered by Human Rights Watch. The HRW report indicates that detainees, some of whom are minors, are subjected to extreme torture. In this cycle of violence, the UAE’s role is not confined to oversight. They provide torturers with the finances, arms and training which their mission demands.

The KSA and UAE regimes are the undisputed leaders of the counter-revolution gang wreaking havoc across the Middle East. However, having regional and international actors interfering in Egypt, Yemen, or Libya comes as no surprise. On the other hand, allowing Arab tyrants to influence American foreign policy defies all expectations. In a series of leaks, the huffPost and the Intercept uncovered the lengths to which the UAE and its ambassador to Washington Youssuf al-Otaiba have gone to influence US foreign policy in the MENA region, namely their role in pushing for policies against perceived enemies and challengers of Emirati influence. As for Saudi Arabia, reports have shown how al-Sauds have upped their game since Trump was sworn into office in January. Trump-Salman deals aside, Saudi-related lobbying firms have made large payments to Trump’s flagship hotel in Washington DC. The Center for Public Integrity reported that Richard Hohlt, a Trump appointee and a Republican lobbyist, has received about $430,000 in exchange for "advice on legislative and public affairs strategies" from the Saudi Arabian Foreign ministry. Although, one does wonder who needs a lobbyist when Saudi money has swayed POTUS himself causing his positions towards the authoritarian extremism-infested regime to change beyond recognition! While Previous administrations struggled to strike a balance between a lofty rhetoric and a not-so-lofty policy in their dealings with MENA states, the Trump white house does not seem to feel the need. To make a long story short, the themes that are presumably at the core of US foreign policy have taken an indeterminate leave of absence, both in rhetoric and in practice.