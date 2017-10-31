The Truth About God's Will

What is God's will for your life?
Is it hard to get in God's will and then stay in His will? Many Christians find themselves paralyzed by trying to figure out God's will. But in this short video, I share the simple truth about God's will.
Don't miss this one. It may free you up more than you can imagine!
