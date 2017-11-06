“Stranger Things” fans don’t clown around.

As if Season 2 wasn’t creepy enough, fans started theorizing that the worlds of “Stranger Things” and “It” were actually connected following the release of new episodes.

This connection stems largely from the introduction of Bob Newby (Sean Astin). While driving with Will (Noah Schnapp) in the car, Bob mentions that as a kid he had nightmares about “Mr. Baldo,” a clown who had offered him a balloon. (Just like Pennywise in “It” does). At another point, Bob also suggests to Joyce (Winona Ryder) that they buy his parents’ house in Maine. (“It” takes place in Derry, Maine.)

Bob’s parents are from Maine, and he was haunted by an evil clown when he was a kid which would’ve been in the late 50’s #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/G1SfJiCHRd — Stranger Facts (@UpsideDownFacts) October 29, 2017

Furthermore, in the Season 2 finale, Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on “Stranger Things,” repeats the same line his character in “It” says.

Finn Wolfhard says the same line in both #StrangerThings and the movie IT pic.twitter.com/70RvYf1AwG — Stranger Facts (@UpsideDownFacts) October 29, 2017

The Duffer brothers, who actually once pitched an “It” remake themselves, recently told Vulture that the connections are completely intentional. But there seems to be one big hole in the theory.

“Stranger Things” co-creator Matt Duffer first told Vulture that he had a problem with the 1990 “It” miniseries as a kid, and Bob’s story was inspired by that.

“I think [Bob’s clown story] was really me describing something that just freaked me out. I didn’t have that experience myself. I just had nightmares like that,” he said.

Duffer continued:

“I’m sure we were just like, ‘It would be cute if [Bob] suggests moving to Maine, right next to Stephen King.’ Stephen King exists in this world. Some of the characters have read Stephen King. But Bob definitely does not read Stephen King. He’s not interested at all in Stephen King because he hates that kind of story.”