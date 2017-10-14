The Two Mexican Paradise Escapes You Need to See to Believe

When I first heard about Cuixmala and Hacienda de San Antonio – both owned by the same family – the first thing I thought was that it sounded too good to be true. The second thing I thought was how on earth have I not heard of these properties before? I’ve always loved Mexico having traveled it extensively so why exactly were these places still a secret? The answer was revealed the minute I set eyes on them for the first time - not knowing is actually better. They are kept a secret so you can discover the magic for yourself.

Cuixmala, Mexico

The Hacienda sits in a lush valley beneath an active volcano. It’s surrounded by expansive manicured gardens bursting with roses, fountains, and greenery lined by centuries old stone walls. Each bedroom is stunning in its high-ceiling, colonial grandeur and meals are served on a veranda overlooking the tiered landscape that leads down to the sprawling hidden swimming pool.

Hacienda de San Antonio, Mexico

Almost everything you eat on the property is grown and raised at the Hacienda itself - something a guide will be happy to help you explore. During your stay, if you don’t want to just relax and enjoy the Hacienda grounds, you can ride horses along the foot of the volcano, through bamboo forests, and visit hidden waterfalls, at the end of which you’ll find a luxurious picnic laid out for you with not a soul around for miles. At night, when the temperature drops, you can lounge by the fire with a drink.

Hacienda de San Antonio, Mexico

Hacienda de San Antonio feels like a piece of living history with all the luxuries you could ever want while simultaneously being completely immersed in nature. It is a place of absolute privacy which is why celebrities, presidents, and dignitaries have come to love it.

Cuixmala, Mexico

Their sister property - Cuixmala - is a very different beast altogether. Set on the Pacific coast, Cuixmala is a vast private estate with villas, casas and suites perched on cliffs and surrounded by lush jungle. With 25,000 acres complete with lagoons, private beaches, a biodynamic farm that provides everything on the menu, a private nature preserve and its own security force, it’s like it’s own country.

The main house is Casa Cuixmala - the treasure of the resort. It's blue terra cotta roof and blue and gold dome have a strong Indian influence and inside, the white walls are adorned with traditional art and vivacious splashes of color.

Guests can also opt to stay on property at one of the many Casitas spread across the abundant tropical gardens.

The coastal thrills that surround the resort are unlike any other. Guests can enjoy the beaches by snorkeling, kayaking, exploring the grottos, or setting up a picnic. Once you get back you can indulge in yoga and a massage right in the comfort of their villas.

Cuixmala, Mexico

One of the most surprising things about Cuixmala is the nature preserve. Spread over thousands of acres, it’s home to a unique and diverse array of animals including Zebras, Crocodiles, Deer, Foxes and even endangered Jaguars. However, perhaps the most precious and impacting activity available at Cuixmala is the Turtle Protection Program. Staff dedicate their time to gathering turtle eggs along the property’s vast stretch of beach to protect them from poachers and predators. Once they are ready to be hatched guests can come to the beach by torch light and assist biologists in returning them safely to the ocean.