The Two Vital Ingredients You Need To Attract Clients

I know sometimes getting clients can feel like a massive daunting hill you need to climb up and struggle to get to the top.

And sometimes that is what happens, that is how it feels.

But it needn't be that hard.

The only time it felt hard was when it wasn't really in alignment with what I wanted to offer, or I wasn't completely passionate or energised by what I was doing.

The other times were also when I was far too worried about myself and not worried about my clients enough and it stopped me from showing up in the way I needed to.

I'll give you some examples.

Being Passionate

When I started my first business in 2010 (as a side hustle) well back then no-one had really heard of Facebook Pages and most people were only aware of Google adwords.

I could see social media was something I would need to learn about to future proof myself.

I decided to enrol in a course and learn all about social media. It was something that interested me and no-one was monetising it at that point. It was like the wild west!

I hadn't set my business up fully. I had the know-how, a contract and a business name. I was waiting on my website to be complete and I of course had all my social platforms set up (Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn).

I linked up my profiles and automated some of my posts so they would update on all platforms. Back then this was cutting edge.

I also knew the key to building a brand was developing and posting my own content and curating other people's content to share that would empower the audience and attract more followers. The same is true even today but the strategies are more sophisticated.

I was a few days into this new business and I was thinking how exciting it was to get my first client.

As I was thinking about who I would like to work with I realised I wanted to help small business owners like myself. I went to see my Chiropractor and we were having the usual - how are you - chat.

I mentioned to him that I was starting this new business, how exciting it was and what I was going to offer. Well right there and then he said he wanted to be my first client.

I was so excited and blown away at manifesting my client so quickly. I was particularly excited to help him because of my own background in Biology and Medical sales and marketing. It was great helping a health focused entrepreneur.

My passion and enthusiasm is what helped me attract and work with this first client. And it is exactly that every single time I sign on a new or existing client to work with me.

If you are struggling to get clients, or you are attracting the wrong type of clients, then check into how you feel about what you are doing.

If you are not feeling enthusiastic, or passionate, then ask yourself why?

Is there a hang up over value for services?

Are you doing something from a place of obligation?

Do you even enjoy this work still?

Are you doing this because it's what you feel you should be doing rather than what you want to be doing?

What's really stopping you from taking the action that pushes you forward?

Sometimes this can show up as undercharging for your services and then not wanting to work for that rate.

Or the converse; not believing you could ever get the rates you are charging or that you will have to work 100x harder to justify higher rates. And not really wanting that either so repelling clients!

These are all subconscious thoughts that drive our behaviours whether we want them to or not. You will have to deal with these before anything will shift.

Serve by being visible - show up!

The other thing I see is people not doing what they need to do in order to get clients is put themselves out there. I've done it myself. I've hidden and felt like I can't be myself or I have to show up in a certain why - so not shown up at all.

The thing I learned from finally just letting it go is that half the time people don't watch your every move. Half the time you worry about what others will make of your actions and they are not even watching and you make into something more than what it really is. I found the positive feedback I had far outweighed any negative feedback. It's much worse in your head than in real life.

When you put your content out there and serve, then you will think less about yourself and more about how to help your clients. The focus switches and clients are attracted to you. It’s also easier for you to not be thinking and worrying all the time, but simply serving.

The truth (as I see it) is you do have to hustle and kiss a few frogs in the beginning or a business, when times get tougher or when you want to launch something new, or change direction.

Whenever there is change there is some pain of moving out of your comfort zone and embracing the new. But once you start to build momentum it starts to take off. Get that momentum going and it gets easier.

And the other thing is that nothing (nothing ever) is set in stone. You have the right and freedom to choose and change your mind.

So to summarise.

If you want to get clients you need to think more about serving them than serving yourself.

You have to let go of your ego. Go out in the world and try, fail, succeed, make decisions, probably question your own sanity at some point, but carry on regardless. IF this is what you really want.

You have to swallow your own feelings on what others think of you and put yourself out there.

Yes, even to those ex-bosses, snobby friends and the person you admire who might think less of you. Don't worry about what other people think, worry about serving your clients more than your ego.

It's highly likely they will see what you are 'up to these days’ and secretly think you’re quite brave for doing what you love and believe in.

