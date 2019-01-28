The UAE Just Gave Its Gender Equality Awards To All Men

Handout . / Reuters Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, announced the winners of the 2018 Gender Balance Index during a Sunday ceremony.

The United Arab Emirates’ honored the 2018 winners of its “Gender Balance Index” awards on Sunday. They’re all men.

The awards recognize gender equality in the government. They’re divided into three categories: “Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance,” “Best Federal Authority Supporting Gender Balance” and “Best Gender Balance Initiative,” according to a press release from the government.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave the three awards respectively to the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Human Resources and the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority (FCSA). Men accepted each honor on behalf of the government organizations.

“We are proud of the success of Emirati women and their role is central to shaping the future of the country,” Maktoum said in a Sunday press release, adding, “Gender balance has become a pillar in our governmental institutions.”

Maktoum “recognized the efforts” of one woman ― Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the head of the Gender Balance Council and wife of a deputy prime minister. She did not receive an award.

. @HHShkMohd honors the winners of the Gender Balance Index 2018. The Index features three categories: Best Personality for Supporting Gender Balance, Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance, and the Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance. #UAE pic.twitter.com/qE5GkYHzTo — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 27, 2019

People on Twitter were quick to criticize the Emirati government for what seemed to be a major oversight.

“Wow really nailed the diversity there,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “One of these things is... wait, no. They’re all like the others.”

“Wow, did The Onion hack y’all?” one user wrote, referring to the satirical website. This is the second year the UAE has given out awards for the Gender Balance Index. One woman was honored during the 2017 ceremony ― Minister of State for International Cooperation and Chairwoman of the FCSA Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy received the “UAE Gender Balance Seal” award.

Scroll below to see more reactions to UAE’s unbalanced Gender Balance awards.

I'm sorry to have to be the one to tell you, but you forgot to invite WOMEN. — Rianne Meijer (@globalistaa) January 27, 2019

Is this a joke? — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) January 28, 2019

You can only laugh - UAE's gender equality awards won entirely by men https://t.co/5BgatyglgE — Miriam Malek (@miriammalek) January 28, 2019

Congrats, men! — Seth Cowan (@Crystal_SethLab) January 27, 2019

And they say that satire is dead — S_st (@s_st007) January 27, 2019

All winners of Gender Balance Index are men?! https://t.co/blTDBrbVpE — Golnaz Esfandiari (@GEsfandiari) January 27, 2019