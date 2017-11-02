The UK’s most successful entrepreneurs under 30

Young people in the UK get an unfair bad rap, with a reputation for laziness and unoriginal thinking. Website millenialheadline.com has capitalised on this negative hysteria by creating its own random generator for headlines about young people: all of them bad. But these people, all of them under 30, all of them extremely successful, are challenging the stereotype. It’s fair to say that when it comes to originality, these guys have a thing or two to offer. From inventors to teachers to marketing genius, they’re taking their respective industries by storm. Where they’ll go from here, and what 2018 will mean for these entrepreneurs, it’s impossible to say, but the future is looking brilliant.

Nafisa Bakkar

Nafisa Bakkar’s clothing line helps Muslim women buy clothes that are modest but fashionable. She started the business with her sister one year ago after graduating from UCL.

Phoebe Hugh

Phoebe Hugh is the co-founder of Brolly, a company that using artificial intelligence algorithms to give personalised insurance advise.

Carl Silverstone

Having started his first business at 12, the list of successful businesses owned by Carl Silverstone is long; so to name just one, his marketing agency Alpine Marketing Studios is dominating the digital marketing landscape. Nisha Kotecha

Nisha Kotecha is the founder of Good News Shared, an online platform that publishes and shares only uplifting good news stories from communities all over the world.

Tom Birbeck

A commercial diver, Tom Birbeck was inspired in 2015 to set up Arc-Marine, a company dedicated to solving the environmental threats present around the UK’s coast lines.

Anisah Osman Britton

Anisah Osman Britton is the founder of a coding school just for women, which aims to help women get a leg up into an industry that is currently dominated by men.

Peter Spence

Peter Spence is the founder of Tio, a company that teaches children how to build app-controlled remote-control toys, providing a new set of skills that will become ever more important in the job markets of the future.