The Ultimate Akron, Ohio, Road Trip Playlist

Spotify has curated playlists reflecting the local flavor of each stop on HuffPost’s “Listen to America” tour using location-based data to find out what people are really listening to in 20-plus cities. Check back for more from Sept. 12 through Oct. 30.
Although it’s just under an hour’s drive from Cleveland, Ohio, the city of Akron has more of a small-town vibe with a whimsical past. The hamburger was supposedly invented here, in the Rubber Capital of the World, where you can drive down LeBron James’ very own street ― King James Way.
For decades, Akron was a regular stop for jazz talent like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald. Today, many Akronites take more of an interest in rock; around here is where The Black Keys formed, along with Relient K and Devo. Marilyn Manson hails from here (although he formed the band down in Florida) and so do singer-songwriters Joseph Arthur, Bob Neuwirth and James Ingram.
But, more than other places, Akron residents are big on country. Judah and the Lion are popular here, along with Kenny Chesney, Rascall Flats, Tennessee bands Old Dominion and LANCO, and singers Chris Lane, Carly Pearce and “American Idol” champ Scotty McCreery. A sprinkling of Top 40 tracks complete the list:
Spotify playlists for the “Listen to America” campaign were created by looking at each location’s most popular songs (streaming in the highest numbers at time of publication), distinctive songs (currently being streamed more in this city compared to all other cities in the world) and tracks from local artists. While many picks are data-driven, some songs are handpicked from data lists to assure the playlists reflect a variety of genres and decades, as well as a healthy gender balance.