The Ultimate Guide to Selecting and Financing Continuing Education

Of the 20 million Americans attending college in 2017, approximately one in four students is 30 years old or older, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

Some adults return to school seeking professional development to support a promotion, raise, or career change. Others may wish to sharpen skills or complete a degree after an unexpected hiatus from higher education.

Adults pursuing continuing education often have responsibilities that differ greatly from those of younger students, such as caring for children or other family members. They also tend to have different priorities: technical and skills-based training may be more useful than a liberal arts education.

Use this comprehensive guide to continuing education to aid in selecting the right program and borrowing wisely.

Choosing a Program

Before researching continuing education programs, consider your end goal. Are you pursuing a new skill, a new job, or an entirely different career? Depending on your objective, you may be able to find free or inexpensive resources that satisfy your wish for additional training.

1. Free Online Courses

Several top universities offer online libraries with hundreds of free college-level courses available to the public. Download course materials, watch video lectures, and take quizzes to test your retention. Some courses offer a verified certificate upon completion.

Harvard Online Learning: Choose from hundreds of podcasts and video lectures, including business, law, and education courses.

Class Central: Enroll in online courses from top universities. Popular topics include coding, digital marketing, and cryptography.

Coursera: Explore free and paid courses (financial aid is available for those who cannot afford fees). Receive certificates for the work you complete.

Codecademy: Enroll in free interactive coding lessons.

Without a dedicated instructor, you’ll need to stay organized and hold yourself accountable for completing requirements. Before beginning a course, set aside a chunk of time each week and commit to completing all lessons by a specific date.

Photo by Nick Morrison on Unsplash

2. Online Programs

Get started right away and squeeze coursework into your busy schedule with paid online training options for a range of budgets.

Udemy: Choose from 55,000 online courses ranging from $10 to $300 each.

Lynda: Pay $20 to $30 each month to access more than 6,000 courses, quizzes, and project files covering design, photography, and other topics.

Bloc: Register for structured programs, complete with weekly 1-on-1 mentorship, in web development, software development, or design. Courses start at $8,800.

3. On-Site Programs

If your goal involves transitioning into a career with a firm training requirement, such as a bachelor’s, master’s, or associate’s degree, a traditional program may be your best bet. On-site courses also provide the added benefits of a hands-on professor, networking opportunities with fellow students, and more structure than online options.

When researching educational institutions in your area, consider whether a community college or state school offers a satisfactory program before applying to private schools. Prices will be lower and depending on the degree type, the quality of education is often comparable.

In calculating the price of various programs, don’t forget to consider ancillary costs such as textbooks, supplies, and registration fees.

Financing Continuing Education

Adults pursuing continuing education often carry numerous financial obligations, which can include a mortgage, retirement planning, or college savings funds for their own children.

Follow these four steps to strategically finance your return to school.

Step 1: Apply for Grants and Scholarships

A range of scholarships and grants are available to adults returning to school after a hiatus.

Grants: Start by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). If you’re returning to complete your undergraduate degree at a participating school, you may qualify for a Federal Pell Grant, which is an award of up to $5,920 annually based on financial need. You may also qualify for a Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity (FSEO) Grant, which is an award of $100 to $4,000 per year, also based on your financial need. Neither of these grants has to be repaid.

Scholarships: Many private foundations offer scholarships specifically for continuing education.

The College JumpStart Scholarship offers $1,000 scholarships toward any college or university in the U.S. for nontraditional students. Deadline: 4/15/18.

The Imagine America Scholarship offers $1,000 for nontraditional students ages 19 and older. Deadline: 12/31/17.

Alpha Sigma Lambda is an honors society that provides scholarships ranging from $2,000 to $10,000 to adults seeking a bachelor’s or associate’s degree at schools with a participating chapter. Deadline: 4/30/18.

Photo by Cole Keister on Unsplash

A number of scholarships are available for women and minority students returning to school.

The Society of Women Engineers offers scholarships of $1,000 to $15,000 for women returning to school to obtain a bachelor’s or master’s degree in technology, engineering or computer science. Deadline: 12/1/17.

The Jeanette Rankin Women’s Scholarship Fund provides scholarships to low-income women over 35 obtaining their bachelor’s and associate’s degrees. Application opens: November 2017.

The National Black Nurses Association provides annual awards of $6,000 to African-American students pursuing continuing education degrees in nursing. Deadline: 4/15/18.

Visit Scholarships.com and Fastweb.com to conduct a custom search for scholarships based on your needs.

Tuition Reimbursement Programs: Some organizations offer tuition reimbursement programs to help employees obtain specialized training they can’t get on the job. You pay tuition costs up front and receive reimbursement upon completing your degree or certificate.

These programs often come with strings attached: there may be a limit to the reimbursement amount or number of credits covered. You may also be required to stay in your current position for several years after your program ends, so this option isn’t ideal if you’re eager to change jobs.

Speak to your company’s human resources department to learn more.

Step 2: Assess Your Savings

After exhausting grant and scholarship options, take a look at your savings account and determine how much money you can apply to a degree or certification program. Be sure you always maintain an emergency fund that can cover at least six months of expenses.

Step 3: Apply for a Federal Student Loan

Many returning students can still qualify for federal loans. You should prioritize federal loans over private ones because they have lower, fixed interest rates and better forgiveness options.

The Graduate Direct PLUS Loan can help fund graduate and professional programs. Students must be enrolled at least half-time.

Fixed interest rate of 7.0% for the 2017-2018 school year

Up-front fee of 4.264% deducted from the principal

Multiple repayment plans available, including income-based repayment

If you’re not attending a traditional degree program, there are still ways you can obtain federal funding for certifications or prerequisite courses.

Step 4: Apply for a Private Student Loan

Once you’ve maximized your other options, you may need to cover remaining tuition with a private loan. Fortunately, several options exist specifically for adults returning to school. These loans tend to offer multiple repayment options, high loan limits and borrower benefits such as credit cards or other products.

Citizens Bank Student Loan for Continuing Education

4.19% - 11.14% APR

5, 10, 15 year terms

Repayment options: immediate, interest-only, deferred

Sallie Mae Career Training Loan